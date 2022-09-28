Read full article on original website
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
This Rider Is Attempting To Go Around The World On A Zero SR/F
If you’re interested in electric motorcycles and/or technology, it’s an interesting time to be alive. The technology, most people can agree, has gotten better—but it’s still not at parity with the ease and convenience of combustion-powered machines as of the end of September, 2022. (By the way, that’s by no means a knock on electric bikes, or anyone who loves them—it's just that evolution of any new technology takes time.)
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare, Options-Loaded 1968 SS 396 Camaro Convertible Found After 40 Years!
In most parts of the country, you're lucky if you find your classic hidden away in a dry barn. The reality is that many super-cool cars are just parked outside and left to rust and rot away. If that happens in a dry desert, you're golden, but if it's in a wetter part of the country Mother Nature will do all sorts of nasty things to it. Many times, these classics are beyond saving. But if the car is special enough it may be worth trying, even if it's in awful shape.
Rusty Relics - Pick Two!
See the original post here. Apparently, we are not the only ones interested in Finding Old Cars. Over the past few weeks there have been some interesting submissions to FindingOldCars.com, from an iconic Dodge Power Wagon to a 1967 Mercury Cougar symbolic of American Muscle. Treasures from all over the U.S. are being submitted including vehicles from North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana and New York.
Three Pricey Hellcats Stolen From Dealership
It should come as no surprise that most car people think of automotive thieves as some of the lowest scum of the Earth criminals in current times. Outside of the emotional context, for most people their car is either the most expensive or second most expensive thing they own and is vital for their ability to provide for themselves and their families via their commute to work. It just so happens that this particular story involves three cars specifically designed for enthusiasts: a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat widebody. These are some of the coolest cars currently on the Modern Performance Automotive Market, at least in America. So it kind of makes sense that they get stolen so often but you might not expect all three of these cars to have been stolen at the same time.
thecheyennepost.com
Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible
Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
RideApart
Will A Single-Cylinder Ducati Debut During 2023 World Première?
The 2023 Ducati World Première has been short on surprises—thus far. Ducati kicked off its annual model reveal on September 2, 2022, when it presented the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Limited Edition. The tricked-out super naked sold like beer at a ball game, but it only catered to a small contingent of wealthy Ducatisti.
RideApart
2023 Honda Gold Wing Lineup Will Roll Into Showrooms This November
It’s late September, 2022, and the 2023 Honda Gold Wing lineup is nearly here. It will be available in your choice of four different trim levels and three colors (dependent on trim level selected) in November, 2022. The new ‘Wing is powered by Honda’s flat, six-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 1,833cc engine...
All-Electric BMW i5 Spied As Mercedes EQE Showdown Draws Closer
Looking at the current BMW 5 Series is almost a shock because, well, there's nothing shocking about it. It's one of the last BMWs with classic, elegant lines and almost the antithesis to the new XM that was revealed a few days ago. But will the electric version of the 5 Series, the new i5, follow suit?
RideApart
Energica Rider Successfully Hits 4 Corners Of The U.K. In Under 4 Days
In 2022, U.K. rider, YouTuber, and podcast host Bruce Smart—aka Teapot One—set out to do something no one had ever done before. See, the Iron Butt Association U.K. currently recognizes a UK Four Corners Ride. To qualify, you have to hit (in any order) Land’s End, England; St. Davids, Wales; John O’Groats, Scotland; and Lowestoft, England—all in under 36 hours. For the record, that’s about 2,300 miles in total.
How to clean iPhone charging port WITHOUT breaking it
KEEPING your iPhone in tip-top shape is important if you want it to last. Cleaning a grubby charging port is one simple way to ensure your iPhone is working as it should. It's important to clean your iPhone charging port with care. After all, if you mess with the Lightning...
RideApart
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 And H2 SE Supercharge Their Way Into Next Year In Europe
Heading into spooky season, Kawasaki announced that the 2023 Z H2 and H2 SE are set to send tingles down the spines of riders in Europe for another year. Both variants are, of course, powered by the same 998cc supercharged inline four-cylinder engine, which makes a claimed 147.1-kilowatt (197 horsepower) at 11,000 rpm and 137 newton-meters (101 pound-feet) of torque at 8,500 rpm.
Complex
Kith and BMW to Auction Limited Edition i4 M50 EVs
Kith and BMW are back for Chapter II. Two years after releasing a vamped M4 Competition Coupe, the companies reconnected for a limited edition of the 2022 i4 M50. The collaborative design will be limited to just seven models, one of which will be put up for auction at the end of next week, coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebration of the BMW M division.
RideApart
2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Invites Explorers To Unlock Earth
Ducati introduced the standard issue Multistrada V4 and its up-spec S variant in November, 2020. Less than a year later, in October, 2021, the Borgo Panigale firm unleashed the twisties-slaying Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. With bases one through three covered, Ducati stepped up to the plate once again to announce...
RideApart
New Honda Trademark Filing Looks Like Future Electric Motorbike Name
Back in early September, Honda made headlines when it announced plans to release a total of 10 electric two-wheeler models by 2025. Now, as we’ve pointed out, although Honda has yet to release an electric motorcycle, it’s steadily been working on electric scooter and three-wheeled, low-speed delivery vehicle releases. If Honda is counting these toward that 10-vehicle total, that math doesn’t seem so sudden at all.
New BMW i5 Spy Photos Catch Door Exposed, M60 Trim Level Confirmed
It's been a minute since we last saw prototypes of BMW's all-electric 5 Series. We are definitely getting close to a reveal, as one of the vehicles is wearing a car cover instead of a camouflage wrap. Moveover, shipping papers taped to the windshield clearly identify the model and trim level of each car.
RideApart
Beginner-Friendly FB Mondial Piega 125 Makes Its Way To Spain
FB Mondial is a historic motorcycle company with Italian roots dating all the way back to 1929. Although it never gained the momentum it needed to propel it into the mainstream motorcycle industry, the brand did make quite a name for itself in Europe, with its classic-style machines. That being said, the brand has recently rolled out new beginner-friendly options, with the newest one being the Piega 125, now available in Spain.
Unlock Your Car’s Full Potential With an OBD2 Scanner From Amazon
The Drive - Robert BaconYou also won't have to go to a mechanic to discover and clear error codes on your car.
