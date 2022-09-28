It should come as no surprise that most car people think of automotive thieves as some of the lowest scum of the Earth criminals in current times. Outside of the emotional context, for most people their car is either the most expensive or second most expensive thing they own and is vital for their ability to provide for themselves and their families via their commute to work. It just so happens that this particular story involves three cars specifically designed for enthusiasts: a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat widebody. These are some of the coolest cars currently on the Modern Performance Automotive Market, at least in America. So it kind of makes sense that they get stolen so often but you might not expect all three of these cars to have been stolen at the same time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO