Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
msn.com
Taco Bell to Bring Back Another Discontinued Item
Mexican Pizza had its moment. Now a new Taco Bell offering is set to return from the land of discontinued menu items. But the fast-food chain is leaving it up to fans to decide which. Taco Bell will bring back one of two options -- either the Double Decker Taco...
Thrillist
You Can Get These Massive Cheeseburgers for Just $2.99 at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
While Wendy's is cueing up free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburgers, you've got a very limited window to snag it. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, on the other hand, are serving up massive $2.99 cheeseburgers through the end of October. And did I mention, you've got more than one whopping burger boat...
Thrillist
Here's How to Get a Free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger from Wendy's
ICYMI, Wendy's just brought back its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger for the first time since 2021, and while that's reason enough to hit the food delivery apps, here's another one: Grubhub+ members can try the fan-favorite menu item for free beginning October 3. Here's the 411: the square-shaped patty slinger...
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
McDonald’s To Give Free Burgers with $1 Purchase on National Cheeseburger Day
Nowhere but in America are national food days celebrated more. There might only be 365 days in a calendar year, but there are hundreds of national days to honor each and every month, as sites like...
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Mega Fan-Favorite, But You Have To Vote On It
Is there anything worse than pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering your go-to item, only to be told it's no longer on the menu? When a fast food chain discontinues a favorite, it can feel like a personal attack. (We're looking at you, McDonald's snack wrap.) Unfortunately, most of us have little bargaining power when it comes to whether or not a fast food chain will grant a popular discontinued menu item a comeback tour.
McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Is Making A Comeback For One Day Only
There are more than 40 different doughnuts available on Krispy Kreme's current menu, but none are more famous than its iconic Original Glazed. The sugary flavor was the only one available when the bakery first opened its doors in 1937, and has stayed a customer fave ever since. In fact, one Mashed survey found that 48% of people consider the classic treat to be the best doughnut at Krispy Kreme. Additionally, a taste test performed by Insider in 2019 deemed KK's Original Glazed Doughnut to be the best when compared to similar fare from Dunkin', Starbucks, and Tim Hortons. "There's something about its chewiness and sweetness that makes it addictive," Insider's Sarah Schmalbach explained.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Shares Her Extensive Pantry Overhaul and Fans Are Obsessed
The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond takes fans inside her pantry as she gives it a complete overhaul with an ambitious organizing project.
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET
National Coffee Day 2022: Free Coffee at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Peet's and More
National Coffee Day is Thursday, Sept. 29, when baristas across the country will be handing out free java and offering deals on drinks, bags of coffee beans and more. Take advantage of giveaways and specials all day at your local coffee house and national chains like Dunkin', Peet's and Krispy Kreme. (If you're slow on the uptake, some deals extend through Oct. 1, International Coffee Day.)
Baskin-Robbins' new October flavor
Because Halloween is in October, restaurants usually do fun things for their customers. There are plenty of Halloween-themed treats during the entire month. The burger chain Shake Shack has a pumpkin-laced Pumpkin Patch Shake, a Choco Salted Toffee Shake, and an Apple Cider Donut Shake. The luxury candy brand Sugarfina's Halloween collection features spooky chocolate-coated Graveyard Cookies and strawberry-flavored Zombie Brains.
Thrillist
There's a Pumpkin Spice Latte-Themed Diamond Ring You Can Buy for $11K
If you're unsure how to express your love this season, I've got a unique but costly suggestion. How about an $11,300 diamond ring made in an homage to the ever-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte? Maybe that's a bit out of your price range. It's definitely out of mine. Even so, let's fantasize about it for the remainder of this post.
Thrillist
Taco Bell's New $10 Subscription Gets You a Taco a Day for 30 Days
In 2021, Taco Bell trialed a monthly subscription service that got you a taco every single day for 30 days, before bringing it back on a nationwide basis in January. And while we've been without daily tacos since the deal quietly left menus last spring, the fast food fave is celebrating National Taco Day with its triumphant return.
Thrillist
Here's How to Grab a Free Coffee at Wendy's This Week
Like any other sensible business, Wendy's is celebrating National Coffee Day this Thursday with free coffee. From now until October 5, you can hit up a Wendy's and grab a small coffee beverage of your choice, absolutely free. From freshly brewed hot coffee to a vanilla Frosty-ccino, whatever you decide...
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Coffee on International Coffee Day
There is usually some kind of logic to food holidays. National Ice Cream Day lands in July, when it’s hot and something cold sounds good. National Pumpkin Day falls on October 26, just days before a holiday where the logo is basically a pumpkin. National Hamburger Day lands on… a day.
Food Network
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide
It’s a pizza crossed with a cupcake, and now it has hit the national brick-and-mortar big-time. The Pizza Cupcake, the famously telegenic frozen snack, can be found at more than 1,600 Walmart stores across 48 states. Yes, both flavors: Margherita and Pepperoni. Created in Brooklyn in 2018 by a...
Thrillist
Reese's Is Putting Reese's Puffs Cereal Inside Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
If you were feeling like you haven't been able to get enough Reese's into your diet, have no fear. The latest invention from Reese's will sate all your needs in a single serving. New Reese's Cups will have a centered stuffed with Reese's Puffs cereal—a Reese's experience within a Reese's.
