Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
RESTAURANTS
msn.com

Taco Bell to Bring Back Another Discontinued Item

Mexican Pizza had its moment. Now a new Taco Bell offering is set to return from the land of discontinued menu items. But the fast-food chain is leaving it up to fans to decide which. Taco Bell will bring back one of two options -- either the Double Decker Taco...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger from Wendy's

ICYMI, Wendy's just brought back its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger for the first time since 2021, and while that's reason enough to hit the food delivery apps, here's another one: Grubhub+ members can try the fan-favorite menu item for free beginning October 3. Here's the 411: the square-shaped patty slinger...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Mega Fan-Favorite, But You Have To Vote On It

Is there anything worse than pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering your go-to item, only to be told it's no longer on the menu? When a fast food chain discontinues a favorite, it can feel like a personal attack. (We're looking at you, McDonald's snack wrap.) Unfortunately, most of us have little bargaining power when it comes to whether or not a fast food chain will grant a popular discontinued menu item a comeback tour.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Is Making A Comeback For One Day Only

There are more than 40 different doughnuts available on Krispy Kreme's current menu, but none are more famous than its iconic Original Glazed. The sugary flavor was the only one available when the bakery first opened its doors in 1937, and has stayed a customer fave ever since. In fact, one Mashed survey found that 48% of people consider the classic treat to be the best doughnut at Krispy Kreme. Additionally, a taste test performed by Insider in 2019 deemed KK's Original Glazed Doughnut to be the best when compared to similar fare from Dunkin', Starbucks, and Tim Hortons. "There's something about its chewiness and sweetness that makes it addictive," Insider's Sarah Schmalbach explained.
RESTAURANTS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Menu Update At Taco Bell

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

National Coffee Day 2022: Free Coffee at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Peet's and More

National Coffee Day is Thursday, Sept. 29, when baristas across the country will be handing out free java and offering deals on drinks, bags of coffee beans and more. Take advantage of giveaways and specials all day at your local coffee house and national chains like Dunkin', Peet's and Krispy Kreme. (If you're slow on the uptake, some deals extend through Oct. 1, International Coffee Day.)
RESTAURANTS
Margaret Minnicks

Baskin-Robbins' new October flavor

Because Halloween is in October, restaurants usually do fun things for their customers. There are plenty of Halloween-themed treats during the entire month. The burger chain Shake Shack has a pumpkin-laced Pumpkin Patch Shake, a Choco Salted Toffee Shake, and an Apple Cider Donut Shake. The luxury candy brand Sugarfina's Halloween collection features spooky chocolate-coated Graveyard Cookies and strawberry-flavored Zombie Brains.
Thrillist

There's a Pumpkin Spice Latte-Themed Diamond Ring You Can Buy for $11K

If you're unsure how to express your love this season, I've got a unique but costly suggestion. How about an $11,300 diamond ring made in an homage to the ever-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte? Maybe that's a bit out of your price range. It's definitely out of mine. Even so, let's fantasize about it for the remainder of this post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New $10 Subscription Gets You a Taco a Day for 30 Days

In 2021, Taco Bell trialed a monthly subscription service that got you a taco every single day for 30 days, before bringing it back on a nationwide basis in January. And while we've been without daily tacos since the deal quietly left menus last spring, the fast food fave is celebrating National Taco Day with its triumphant return.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Here's How to Grab a Free Coffee at Wendy's This Week

Like any other sensible business, Wendy's is celebrating National Coffee Day this Thursday with free coffee. From now until October 5, you can hit up a Wendy's and grab a small coffee beverage of your choice, absolutely free. From freshly brewed hot coffee to a vanilla Frosty-ccino, whatever you decide...
RESTAURANTS

