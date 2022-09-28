Read full article on original website
gettysburgian.com
Gettysburg’s New Master’s in American History Program Begins Classes
On Sept. 22, classes began for Gettysburg’s first graduate program. Partnering with the Gilder Lehrman Institute (GLI), the college now offers a fully-virtual master’s degree in American history. Previously partnered with Pace University, the GLI decided to begin a new partnership with Gettysburg College due to their belief...
gettysburgian.com
Second Year of Archaeological Dig Outside of Penn Hall Begins
This semester, the Department of Anthropology’s Field Methods in Archaeology class is conducting a second excavation between Penn Hall and Musselman Library. Associate Professor of Anthropology Benjamin Luley is coordinating and supervising this year’s dig. Luley explained his goals for this fall, related to the hands-on learning experience archaeology students are receiving from this project.
Community Foundation announces $4 million Giving Spree goal
Adams County Community Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Serpe has faith in people’s philanthropy. Last year, Giving Spree donors raised $3.08 million for county non-profit organizations. He was thrilled with the result, which made the Adams County Giving Spree the largest per-capita giving day in the country.
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
Longtime daycare company to open fifth center
A midstate company that has been providing daycare services for four decades plans to open its fifth location. Best Friends Daycare will open the 5,000-square-foot center at 1901 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Lebanon VA Medical Center opens health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, post-9/11 veterans under PACT Act
LEBANON, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that health care eligibility for certain Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 veterans is being widely expanded, beginning Oct. 1 under the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last summer.
gettysburgfoundation.org
Museum & Visitor Center Hosts Adams County Day
To welcome Adams County residents back to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation invite them to a special Adams County Day on Columbus Day. Sponsored by Barley Snyder Attorneys at Law, Adams County residents can enjoy free admission to the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience at the Museum & Visitor Center with additional related offerings on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
abc27.com
West Shore elementary school student found with bullets, magazine on bus
(WHTM) – A West Shore School District elementary school student was found with a magazine of bullets on their bus. According to a letter from District Superintendent Todd Stoltz, a bus driver shared that a Rossmoyne Elementary student was in possession of the bullets. Officials did not find any...
Devil's Den landmark at Gettysburg battlefield will reopen to the public Friday
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A major landmark on the Gettysburg battlefield will be open to the public again on Friday after a six-month rehabilitation project, the Gettysburg National Military Park announced today. Devil's Den, a boulder-strewn hill on the south end of Houck's ridge, where Union artillery batteries engaged with...
Phone outage resolved at Cumberland County dispatch center
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 a.m.: According to Samantha G. Krepps, communications director for the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, phones have been restored. The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety issued a statement this morning saying that it is experiencing a phone outage of 10-digit calling...
moderncampground.com
Pennsylvania To Use $45M Funding To Create 3 New State Parks
Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs, and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials announced last Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve...
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle-Antrim ready to celebrate Spirit Week and homecoming
Greencastle-Antrim School District is gearing up for Spirit Week, Oct. 3 to 7, which will culminate with homecoming festivities Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. See the pictures:Children arrive at Greencastle-Antrim Primary School for the first day of 2022-23 At Greencastle-Antrim High School:Shockey family generosity recognized with performing arts...
Lebanon, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Lebanon, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Harrisburg Christian School volleyball team will have a game with New Covenant Christian School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Gettysburg Fall brush pickup announced
The Gettysburg Fall brush pick up will take place Monday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Nov. 10. Public Works will go around town twice that week picking up brush only. Please do not mix leaves and grass clippings with brush. Those items can be dropped off at the Public Works building on 457 East Middle Street.
abc27.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
echo-pilot.com
Here are trick-or-treat nights and other Halloween events in Franklin County
Even families with the busiest schedules should be able to find a free night to go trick-or-treating this year in Franklin County. Local towns and organizations offer plenty of opportunities to fill your pumpkin buckets. This list also includes Halloween parades. This list will be updated. To have your organization's...
Gettysburg, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gettysburg, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Shippensburg Area High School football team will have a game with Gettysburg Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
