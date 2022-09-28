ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

gettysburgian.com

Gettysburg’s New Master’s in American History Program Begins Classes

On Sept. 22, classes began for Gettysburg’s first graduate program. Partnering with the Gilder Lehrman Institute (GLI), the college now offers a fully-virtual master’s degree in American history. Previously partnered with Pace University, the GLI decided to begin a new partnership with Gettysburg College due to their belief...
GETTYSBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

Second Year of Archaeological Dig Outside of Penn Hall Begins

This semester, the Department of Anthropology’s Field Methods in Archaeology class is conducting a second excavation between Penn Hall and Musselman Library. Associate Professor of Anthropology Benjamin Luley is coordinating and supervising this year’s dig. Luley explained his goals for this fall, related to the hands-on learning experience archaeology students are receiving from this project.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
CAMP HILL, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Gettysburg, PA
Education
City
Gettysburg, PA
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
gettysburgfoundation.org

Museum & Visitor Center Hosts Adams County Day

To welcome Adams County residents back to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation invite them to a special Adams County Day on Columbus Day. Sponsored by Barley Snyder Attorneys at Law, Adams County residents can enjoy free admission to the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience at the Museum & Visitor Center with additional related offerings on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
#K12#Linus College#Student Senate Meeting#The Executive Board#The Caribbean Club
FOX 43

Phone outage resolved at Cumberland County dispatch center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 a.m.: According to Samantha G. Krepps, communications director for the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, phones have been restored. The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety issued a statement this morning saying that it is experiencing a phone outage of 10-digit calling...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
moderncampground.com

Pennsylvania To Use $45M Funding To Create 3 New State Parks

Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs, and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials announced last Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle-Antrim ready to celebrate Spirit Week and homecoming

Greencastle-Antrim School District is gearing up for Spirit Week, Oct. 3 to 7, which will culminate with homecoming festivities Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. See the pictures:Children arrive at Greencastle-Antrim Primary School for the first day of 2022-23 At Greencastle-Antrim High School:Shockey family generosity recognized with performing arts...
GREENCASTLE, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

Lebanon, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Harrisburg Christian School volleyball team will have a game with New Covenant Christian School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Fall brush pickup announced

The Gettysburg Fall brush pick up will take place Monday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Nov. 10. Public Works will go around town twice that week picking up brush only. Please do not mix leaves and grass clippings with brush. Those items can be dropped off at the Public Works building on 457 East Middle Street.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
High School Football PRO

Gettysburg, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Shippensburg Area High School football team will have a game with Gettysburg Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
GETTYSBURG, PA

