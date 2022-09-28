ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham

Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

JSU and the City of Anniston Organize Volunteers to Pack Meals for Area Food Banks

Jacksonville, AL – The Office of the President requested volunteers to pack meals for area Food banks. For the second year, JSU will host the United Way Day of Action on campus on Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Students, faculty and staff are invited to help assemble 50,000 meals for food banks in Calhoun County. Volunteers will receive complimentary breakfast, a free t-shirt and the satisfaction of knowing they helped fight hunger in our community. This event is limited to the first 250 people who sign up, so those signup have been asked to please do not reserve a volunteer spot if they are unsure whether they are going to be able to commit. For more information, contact Jessica Smith at ​United Way of East Central Alabama. This event is available for anyone to volunteer at per the United Way. The signup form can me found here.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
CBS 42

Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community.  Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Birmingham Area Pumpkin Patch Guide

When it comes to celebrating Fall in and around Birmingham, we all know that pumpkin patches are the place to be! Offering fun for the whole family here you will find several in and around the Birmingham area that offer a little something for everyone!. If you’re looking for even...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Library#Housing Assistance#Food Truck#Citywide Resource#The Youth Department#Childcare Resources
Village Living

Borland Benefield celebrates 100 years

When William Howard Borland Sr. hung his name on a door in what is now the City Federal building in downtown Birmingham in 1922, he had no way of knowing he was starting an accounting practice that would last 100 years. But that’s exactly what happened. The Borland Benefield...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ironcity.ink

Stodghill named new Altamont head of school

Cecil F. Stodghill Jr. arrived in July to be the new head of school at the Altamont School. For the past three years, the Chattanooga native has led the Doane Stuart School in New York through accreditation, growth and the COVID-19 pandemic, but his extensive previous experience in educational leadership was in the Southeast.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ironcity.ink

Business Happenings - October 2022

Elysian Gardens is now open at 101 40th St. S. in the Avondale entertainment district. It is a 10,000-square-foot outdoor event center, garden bar, sculpture park and music and visual arts venue. 205-545-5030. Coming Soon. The Heights, A Price Hightower Community located at 1291 Heights Ave. in Irondale, will be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
hooversun.com

Hoover’s fall festival moves to weekend and daytime

The city of Hoover’s annual fall event at Veterans Park is making some changes this year. Say goodbye to the Hoover Hayride and Family Night, and say hello to Hay Hoover, a similar event that is being moved to a daytime weekend date. Typically, the fall event has been...
HOOVER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Camp Fletcher Community Yard Sale - Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 8:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.

Looking for pre-loved items you can't buy anywhere else? Come see what treasures you can find at our semi-annual community yard sale!. Free admission to the public. Location: Camp Fletcher | 5150 Fletcher Road | Bessemer, AL 35022. *Approximately 5 miles from Exit #1 I-459. Facebook Event Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/3169625839985945/3169641576651038/?active_tab=about.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

UAB School of Dentistry receives $3.2 million grant

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry has received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The university will receive the funding over a five year period. According to UAB News, the funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academician nationwide and recognizes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area

Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Garbage service changes begin this month

Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
momcollective.com

A Birmingham Mom’s Ultimate Guide to October Events

October is almost here and Birmingham, Alabama has plenty of fall festivities to keep you busy all month long. Get ready for pumpkin patches, fall festivals, trunk or treats, local markets, UAB football, food and music festivals, and more. We’d also love to meet you at our Homewood Birmingham Area Mom’s Park Hop! So break out the costumes and candy bags and enjoy these October events in Birmingham…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
TRUSSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy