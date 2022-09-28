Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen Walters
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
City of Birmingham invests $1 million in financial literacy initiative for Birmingham area students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City students, their parents and faculty and staff will soon have the opportunity to transform their financial effectiveness through a financial literacy initiative funded in part by the City of Birmingham. The city is putting up $1 million for the BHM Financial Freedom Project. The...
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
JSU and the City of Anniston Organize Volunteers to Pack Meals for Area Food Banks
Jacksonville, AL – The Office of the President requested volunteers to pack meals for area Food banks. For the second year, JSU will host the United Way Day of Action on campus on Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Students, faculty and staff are invited to help assemble 50,000 meals for food banks in Calhoun County. Volunteers will receive complimentary breakfast, a free t-shirt and the satisfaction of knowing they helped fight hunger in our community. This event is limited to the first 250 people who sign up, so those signup have been asked to please do not reserve a volunteer spot if they are unsure whether they are going to be able to commit. For more information, contact Jessica Smith at United Way of East Central Alabama. This event is available for anyone to volunteer at per the United Way. The signup form can me found here.
Cooper Green Mercy hospital: 50 years of taking care of the needy and a plan for the future
Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, the facility that has cared for Jefferson County’s underserved population, is celebrating its 50th year this fall—and at the same time preparing for the next 50 and beyond with a brand new $120 million, five-story building. One word usually comes to mind for...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Bham Now
55 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 55 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Conner Milam Rohm at 205-447-0773...
birminghammommy.com
Birmingham Area Pumpkin Patch Guide
When it comes to celebrating Fall in and around Birmingham, we all know that pumpkin patches are the place to be! Offering fun for the whole family here you will find several in and around the Birmingham area that offer a little something for everyone!. If you’re looking for even...
Village Living
Borland Benefield celebrates 100 years
When William Howard Borland Sr. hung his name on a door in what is now the City Federal building in downtown Birmingham in 1922, he had no way of knowing he was starting an accounting practice that would last 100 years. But that’s exactly what happened. The Borland Benefield...
Bham Now
7 Hispanic-owned markets to shop local + celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
If you’re looking to incorporate new flavors and ingredients into your cooking, listen up. We’re continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with 7 Mexican markets that you’ll want to add to your grocery rotation. 1. Mi Pueblo | Homewood. Mi Pueblo might be the first to come...
ironcity.ink
Stodghill named new Altamont head of school
Cecil F. Stodghill Jr. arrived in July to be the new head of school at the Altamont School. For the past three years, the Chattanooga native has led the Doane Stuart School in New York through accreditation, growth and the COVID-19 pandemic, but his extensive previous experience in educational leadership was in the Southeast.
ironcity.ink
Business Happenings - October 2022
Elysian Gardens is now open at 101 40th St. S. in the Avondale entertainment district. It is a 10,000-square-foot outdoor event center, garden bar, sculpture park and music and visual arts venue. 205-545-5030. Coming Soon. The Heights, A Price Hightower Community located at 1291 Heights Ave. in Irondale, will be...
hooversun.com
Hoover’s fall festival moves to weekend and daytime
The city of Hoover’s annual fall event at Veterans Park is making some changes this year. Say goodbye to the Hoover Hayride and Family Night, and say hello to Hay Hoover, a similar event that is being moved to a daytime weekend date. Typically, the fall event has been...
thecutoffnews.com
Camp Fletcher Community Yard Sale - Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 8:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.
Looking for pre-loved items you can't buy anywhere else? Come see what treasures you can find at our semi-annual community yard sale!. Free admission to the public. Location: Camp Fletcher | 5150 Fletcher Road | Bessemer, AL 35022. *Approximately 5 miles from Exit #1 I-459. Facebook Event Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/3169625839985945/3169641576651038/?active_tab=about.
UAB School of Dentistry receives $3.2 million grant
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry has received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The university will receive the funding over a five year period. According to UAB News, the funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academician nationwide and recognizes...
Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
ironcity.ink
Connecting communities: The future of public transportation in Birmingham
The city of Birmingham’s bus system is not as frequent and efficient as it needs to be, said the city’s director of transportation, James Fowler. “Our system is in need of a revamp to focus on getting ridership up,” Fowler said. Ridership does appear to be on...
Village Living
Garbage service changes begin this month
Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
momcollective.com
A Birmingham Mom’s Ultimate Guide to October Events
October is almost here and Birmingham, Alabama has plenty of fall festivities to keep you busy all month long. Get ready for pumpkin patches, fall festivals, trunk or treats, local markets, UAB football, food and music festivals, and more. We’d also love to meet you at our Homewood Birmingham Area Mom’s Park Hop! So break out the costumes and candy bags and enjoy these October events in Birmingham…
wvtm13.com
Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
