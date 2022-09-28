ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season

ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue warns of possible flooding areas

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Services Division advises motorists to be aware of areas in Roanoke County that are subject to possible flooding. These areas are:. Areas of Bottom Creek. Crystal Creek and Merriman. Garst Mill Road at the Roanoke City line. Green Ridge and Woodhaven. Masons...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Will you give Gabby a forever home?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, September 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Gabby. She’s a Cattle dog/ Bluetick Coonhound Mix, around 7 months old and 55 lbs. Gabby is personable, and sweet, and sometimes acts timid but comes out of her shell quickly. She gets along with other dogs and loves to play. She also loves her treats.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting in Roanoke early this morning

On October 1, 2022 at approximately 5:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for victims of Hurricane Ian

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is asking the community to donate items to help fill “Blessing Buckets” for victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization is looking for items such as water, washcloths, AAA batteries, gloves and emergency supplies. A God’s Pit Crew spokesperson says a...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Angel Tree registration opens up for families in need on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, one of The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s most special missions is providing Christmas presents for families in need through its Angel Tree operation. On Saturday, that registration will once again open. “Having the feeling of helping these families provide for their children and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -First responders in Danville are prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Ian this weekend. The Danville Life Saving Crew has filled all of their boats and vehicles with fuel and made sure all equipment is working properly. “We did about six hours worth of preparatory work yesterday...
DANVILLE, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

How wet is it out there? Too damn wet

After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified at around 5:00 a.m. to a report of a person who had been shot and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews already starting to prepare for fourth annual Illuminights

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Though we still have Halloween and Thanksgiving ahead of us, Roanoke County crews are already getting into the Christmas spirit. “Crews have been out here setting up Illuminights since Labor Day and we’re a little under two months away from the opening of Illuminights,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

As Ian’s remnants move over us, be alert for possible flooding

We are sure to get plenty of rain at times from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, but what is less certain is which areas, if any, encounter flooding. Meteorologists say the potential exists just about anywhere from small mountain valleys to larger river basins like the Roanoke, and it is important to remain alert for the possibility. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 PM Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

RIDE Solutions helps people learn transit system in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Discover Transit Month and to celebrate, a transportation agency in Roanoke is teaching people how to use it. Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, RIDE Solutions partnered with Latinas Network to promote and educate people about the bus system. Thursday, September 29, they showed people how...
ROANOKE, VA

