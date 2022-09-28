Read full article on original website
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) will meet for the first time this season in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With both teams coming off of their first wins of the season, this should make for an interesting matchup. Neither team has played up to expectation, but getting that first win out of the way was huge.
All-Pro Colts LB Shaquille Leonard responds to criticism over sideline celebration
INDIANAPOLIS — All-Pro Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard issued a message in his weekly media availability. Leonard, who has missed the season's first three games after undergoing offseason back surgery to relieve the pressure two discs in his spine were putting on his nerves, was shown often on the video board at Lucas Oil...
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
NFL & NFLPA Agree To Modify Concussion Protocols After Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Injury Plus Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant Involved In Medical Evaluation Fired
The National Football League (NFL) and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Although the investigation in that case remains ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA have acknowledged that “modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety.” “The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in...
NFL・
Irsay challenges Colts fans ahead of Titans visit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t tell Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay that it’s only Week 4 of the regular season. In a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon, Irsay challenged Colts fans to inject their enthusiasm Sunday against the AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans to a noise level like “never before” at Lucas Oil Stadium.
