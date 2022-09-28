Shooting outside school injures six adults in Oakland; Multiple gunmen involved

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)- 4:13 PM - We are learning more about a shooting that took place at an Oakland school.

Police believe the shooting was targeted at the school, and their target was potentially a student.

The three victims taken to Highland Hospital are 18, 19, and 58 years old. Two of the three victims are in critical condition, according to KPIX.

UPDATE AT 3:27 PM - Oakland Mayor Libbey Schaff issued a statement on Twitter about the shooting today at Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

According to the Mayor, the six victims injured were all adults. She also said that the school is cleared, and children are being reunited with families.

"Today's gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul," Schaff said in a statement. "Our schools are sanctuaries for our children."

According to KPIX, witnesses told investigators a car with three gunmen pulled up to the school, got out, opened fire, & left.

There are a total of six victims that are injured. KPIX said that students are being taken to a reunification area near Mountain Blvd & Fontaine Street.

Oakland Police said a school shooting occurred at Sojourner Truth Independent Study in Oakland around 12:45 this afternoon.

There are between three to five victims, three were taken to Highland Hospital and two to Eden Medical Center, according to KPIX.

Students are being evacuated from the school after a lockdown.

Police say potentially three shooters were involved. The shooters are not believed to still be at the school, according to KPIX.

Sojourner Truth Independent Study teaches kids from kindergarten to 12th grade.

This is a developing story.

