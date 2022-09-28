Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry Mansfield
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The Hockey Writers
3 Bold Predictions for the St. Louis Blues in 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues head into the 2022-23 season with high expectations. Last season, they got out of the first round for the first time since 2019 when they won the Stanley Cup. With quality veterans and rising stars, they should be amongst the league’s best this season. In...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 10/1/22
The St. Louis Blues kept things rolling on Thursday night at the Enterprise Center, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2. The Blues got off to a slow start, trailing 2-0 in the second period before Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Bortuzzo each scored a goal in under 30 seconds to tie it up. High McGing and Niko Mikkola both tallied goals as well in securing the victory.
NHL
Blues assign 7 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned seven players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Please assigned include forwards Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Guy, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing and Dylan McLaughlin, along with defensemen Griffin...
NHL
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 4-2 Win Over the Blue Jackets – 9/29/22
The Enterprise Center in St. Louis was prepped – cold and buzzing in anticipation for the start of the team’s first home preseason game of the year. The St. Louis Blues came into the night’s matchup with a 3-0-0 record taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were also entering with a strong 2-0-1 record. Fans also caught an early look at what could be two regular season lines featuring Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, and Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as a line of Jake Neighbours, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings travel to Chicago Saturday evening
The Detroit Red Wings will continue preparations for the upcoming 2022-23 season with a preseason road game on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks from the United Center. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on NHL Network and streamed on...
NHL
Blues 4, Blue Jackets 2
ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Robert Bortuzzo also scored, Vladimir Tarasenko had an assist, and Tyler Pitlick had two assists for the Blues, who are 4-0 in the preseason.
NHL
Stars begin to feel ripples of Nils Lundkvist acquisition
DALLAS -- When the Stars acquired Nils Lundkvist a few days before the start of preseason, it seemed like a good depth move that filled the need for a right-handed defenseman. But the ripples that come from the trade could shape the blueline for the entire 2022-23 season. One, Lundkvist...
Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken
The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets – 9/29/2022
Coming off a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center, the St. Louis Blues are back at home for the first time this preseason to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in preseason game number four. The Blues made easy work of the rival Blackhawks on Tuesday...
NHL
Caps Clash with Columbus
On Saturday night in Columbus, the Caps move into the back half of their six-game preseason slate and conclude a stretch of three road exhibitions in four nights when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With their most veteran-laden lineup of the preseason to date, the Caps took...
NHL
Dellandrea injury adds another wrinkle to DeBoer's evaluation process
FRISCO, Texas -- New Stars coach Pete DeBoer has embraced an interesting process when it comes to evaluating his players. He has tried not to seek the opinion of others in hopes of relying on his own assessment skills while interacting both on and off the ice with a group of almost 60 skaters at training camp. As such, DeBoer said he is trying to give everyone as much time as possible before he has to start making hard decisions on the final roster.
NHL
Oct. 1: NHL Preseason Roundup
Burns scores twice in Hurricanes debut; Ullmark, Bruins shut out Flyers. Brent Burns scored twice in his Carolina Hurricanes debut, including the game-winner in a 4-3 victory against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday. Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas each had a goal and...
NHL
Avalanche visited by puppies at practice
Players snuggle with new furry friends in locker room. The Colorado Avalanche made some new fur-ever friends. Puppies from local Denver shelter, MAMCO Rescue, visited the Avalanche at practice on Friday. The adorable furry friends ran around the Avalanche locker room and snuggled with the players. Alex Newhook was a...
Yardbarker
Ducks, Coyotes Rivalry Reignited with Jenik Hit on Zegras
In case you missed it, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras had his bell rung by Jan Jenik of the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, adding a new chapter to the growing rivalry between the two teams. As it would happen, Adam Henrique was the first to answer the call to...
NHL
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' troops were dealt a 3-0 loss by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Robertson, Denis Malgin and Nick Abruzzese scored for Toronto. Malgin and Abruzzese's markers came on the power play. Sam Montembeault surrendered one goal on 15 shots, while Kevin Poulin gave up two goals on 14 shots. Matt Murray and Erik Källgren combined for a 27-save shutout to send the Maple Leafs' faithful home happy. The dynamic play of Filip Mesar was a major highlight for the Canadiens. The 18-year-old Slovak definitely made his presence felt in the contest. Countryman Juraj Slafkovsky had four shots on goal and two hits in 17:23 of ice time.
NHL・
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'see a bunch of things' in preseason loss to Hurricanes
Hear from Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell and Paul Maurice following Thursday's preseason loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena. Following their 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers feel like they gathered quite a bit. "It was good to see...
NHL
Hynes, McDonagh, Glass Featured in Debut Behind the Glass Episode
Examining Key Moments from the NHL Network Miniseries Documenting Nashville Predators Training Camp. Get ready to see your Nashville Predators like never before. The first episode of the NHL Network's highly-anticipated Behind the Glass: Nashville Predators docuseries - which focuses on the ins and outs of training camp - is out for all of Smashville to see, and there's plenty of key points to focus on from the first episode.
NHL・
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Dominik Zrim; Director of Salary Cap Management/CBA Compliance. A.J. Bernstein; Coordinator, Hockey Analytics. Martin Uhnak; European Scout, Czechia, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland. Cody Ward; Assistant Video Coach. Brian Ganz; Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach. Grier also...
NHL
Jets reduce training camp roster by 16 players
WINNIPEG, October 1, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:. The following players will be assigned to the Moose, pending waivers:. D - Leon Gawanke. D - Ashton Sautner. F - Mikey Eyssimont. F - Jeff Malott. The following players...
