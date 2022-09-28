The FDA is investigating an outbreak of infections caused by Listeria monocytogenes that are linked to certain Brie and Camembert cheeses that were sold nationwide. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, today recalled multiple cheese products in relation to the outbreak. A list of those products along with retailers who sold the cheeses is below and at this link. The Food and Drug Administration’s investigation is ongoing to determine whether any other products are involved.

