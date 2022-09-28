Read full article on original website
Bottled chai recalled over potential Clostridium botulinum contamination
The Chai Box is recalling certain bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix because of potential under-processing which may lead to Clostridium botulinum contamination. These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed. The...
Food safety experts give recommendations to panel charged with reviewing FDA
Yesterday and today in Washington, D.C., the Reagan-Udall Foundation is facilitating a public meeting of its Independent Expert Panel on food. The independent expert panel has been charged with evaluating the structure, leadership, authorities, resources and culture of the FDA’s human foods program. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf announced the...
FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative
With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
New outbreak under investigation; FDA ends work on another without finding source
The FDA is investigating one new outbreak and has closed an investigation on another. On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration announced a new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that has sickened at least 28 patients. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement, the FDA...
Publisher’s Platform: My 5 minutes with FDA
Its a long flight from the “other Washington” for my 5 minutes of testimony before the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA’s Independent Expert Panel yesterday, but here it is:. In the nearly 30 years that I have been coming to Washington D.C. on food safety issues, there...
USDA issues public alert because Listeria found in ready-to-eat wieners
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert because Family Fare, a Chippewa Falls, Wisc. establishment, produced ready-to-eat chili cheese wieners that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer in commerce.
FDA links Listeria outbreak to cheeses sold at Whole Foods, Safeway and other retailers
The FDA is investigating an outbreak of infections caused by Listeria monocytogenes that are linked to certain Brie and Camembert cheeses that were sold nationwide. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, today recalled multiple cheese products in relation to the outbreak. A list of those products along with retailers who sold the cheeses is below and at this link. The Food and Drug Administration’s investigation is ongoing to determine whether any other products are involved.
Experts estimate foodborne disease burden in African nations
Researchers have assessed the role of certain food types in causing illness from different pathogens in three African countries. They presented attribution estimates for Campylobacter, enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC), Shiga-toxin producing E. coli, Salmonella, Cryptosporidium, Brucella, and Mycobacterium bovis for beef, dairy, poultry and vegetable products in Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Rwanda.
