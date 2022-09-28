Sunnyside quarterback Brent McDonald threw for four touchdown passes and spoiled Eastmont's homecoming Friday night 35-20. The Grizzlies scored first in the back-and-forth game on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brent Maldonado to Jace Sanchez. Eastmont countered with an 11-yard Colby King TD run. The Wildcats extended the lead to 13-8 on a 27-yard King run. Maldonado hit Noah McNair on a 14-yard strike to take a 14-13 lead. Eastmont regained the lead on Austin Ruffins' 69-yard run. Maldonado hit McNair on a 45-yard TD pass to lead at half 21-20. Maldonado added another 12-yard TD pass to McNair in the 2nd half and Dominque Booth capped the scoring on a 12-yard run to make it 35-20.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO