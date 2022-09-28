Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Sunnyside air attack downs Eastmont 35-20
Sunnyside quarterback Brent McDonald threw for four touchdown passes and spoiled Eastmont's homecoming Friday night 35-20. The Grizzlies scored first in the back-and-forth game on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brent Maldonado to Jace Sanchez. Eastmont countered with an 11-yard Colby King TD run. The Wildcats extended the lead to 13-8 on a 27-yard King run. Maldonado hit Noah McNair on a 14-yard strike to take a 14-13 lead. Eastmont regained the lead on Austin Ruffins' 69-yard run. Maldonado hit McNair on a 45-yard TD pass to lead at half 21-20. Maldonado added another 12-yard TD pass to McNair in the 2nd half and Dominque Booth capped the scoring on a 12-yard run to make it 35-20.
Yakima Herald Republic
East Valley football waited a year to turn a one-point loss into a one-point victory
While not wanting to overload the importance of one game to start a conference season, East Valley’s football team didn’t have much choice with last week’s CWAC lid-lifter against Ephrata. It was, after all, a rematch for 27 seniors that carried a memory worth building a season...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ground game and defense lead Prosser past Ellensburg
PROSSER — A little bit of everything helped Prosser roll past Ellensburg to stay unbeaten Friday night. The game began with Erik Delgado's kickoff return touchdown and the Mustangs' scoring ended with a long pick six by Isaac Kernan. In between, four different Mustangs scored five rushing touchdowns on the way to a 52-15 win, their fifth straight to start the season.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair
Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Maria Shriver looks past the clouds over Yakima
Everybody likes compliments — even when they make us blush or squirm. No matter how awkward it might make us feel when someone notices us, deep down we all crave acknowledgement and appreciation. The Yakima Valley got a particularly nice compliment last week when award-winning journalist and author Maria...
Stunning 1.3 M Sanctuary for Sale with Vineyard in Yakima, WA
If a home is what you're searching for in the Yakima Valley, with land and a place to grow old in. You have got to check this spot out. Even if you aren't searching, be a looky-loo because this spot in Yakima features a vineyard, hot tub, pool, firepit and so much more!
Yakima Herald Republic
At the top of Sunfair's terraces, you'll find the mile mark and its trusty clock operator
Casual visitors know Franklin Park’s terraces as a scenic backdrop for the park’s myriad activities and a winter sliding playground for the young and the reckless. Sunfair Invitational runners, however, dread the terraces as a portent of anaerobic agony leading up to the first mile of the three-mile course. The imposing climb looms ominously in the minds and race strategies of the young athletes as they navigate the park’s ups, downs and brief flat leading to the climb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima City Council Wants Paid Parking Meters Downtown, Is Tri-Cities Next?
The Yakima City Council Is Considering Paid Parking Meters In Downtown. Many years ago when I first moved to Yakima back in the late 90s, they had paid parking meters and I was taken aback. I had just moved from Seattle and didn't expect a small town to have meters.
FOX 11 and 41
Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
Comments / 0