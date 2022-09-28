ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Sunnyside air attack downs Eastmont 35-20

Sunnyside quarterback Brent McDonald threw for four touchdown passes and spoiled Eastmont's homecoming Friday night 35-20. The Grizzlies scored first in the back-and-forth game on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brent Maldonado to Jace Sanchez. Eastmont countered with an 11-yard Colby King TD run. The Wildcats extended the lead to 13-8 on a 27-yard King run. Maldonado hit Noah McNair on a 14-yard strike to take a 14-13 lead. Eastmont regained the lead on Austin Ruffins' 69-yard run. Maldonado hit McNair on a 45-yard TD pass to lead at half 21-20. Maldonado added another 12-yard TD pass to McNair in the 2nd half and Dominque Booth capped the scoring on a 12-yard run to make it 35-20.
Ground game and defense lead Prosser past Ellensburg

PROSSER — A little bit of everything helped Prosser roll past Ellensburg to stay unbeaten Friday night. The game began with Erik Delgado's kickoff return touchdown and the Mustangs' scoring ended with a long pick six by Isaac Kernan. In between, four different Mustangs scored five rushing touchdowns on the way to a 52-15 win, their fifth straight to start the season.
PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair

Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Opinion: Maria Shriver looks past the clouds over Yakima

Everybody likes compliments — even when they make us blush or squirm. No matter how awkward it might make us feel when someone notices us, deep down we all crave acknowledgement and appreciation. The Yakima Valley got a particularly nice compliment last week when award-winning journalist and author Maria...
At the top of Sunfair's terraces, you'll find the mile mark and its trusty clock operator

Casual visitors know Franklin Park’s terraces as a scenic backdrop for the park’s myriad activities and a winter sliding playground for the young and the reckless. Sunfair Invitational runners, however, dread the terraces as a portent of anaerobic agony leading up to the first mile of the three-mile course. The imposing climb looms ominously in the minds and race strategies of the young athletes as they navigate the park’s ups, downs and brief flat leading to the climb.
Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
