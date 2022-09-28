Read full article on original website
Related
The Bachelor's Jed McIntosh releases emotional new single after his season of the dating show was postponed until 2023: 'Please just let me drown'
Musician-turned-Bachelor star Jed McIntosh has released a new single following the news his season of the Channel 10 dating show has been postponed until 2023. The Melbourne rocker's new song, titled Drown, was released over the weekend and sees the 25-year-old croon about a dark time in his life. 'I'm...
Ed Sheeran Is Getting Sued Again For Copyright Claims Against His Song "Thinking Out Loud," And This Time He's Going To Court
This is the second time the singer has been sued over his song "Thinking Out Loud." The first lawsuit came from the family of the late Ed Townsend, a co-writer of the song "Let's Get It On," who argued the songs were too similar.
Comments / 0