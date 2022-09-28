When the doors of the distinctive gothic revival style cathedral opened in 1932, members of the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles must have marveled at its grandeur. The oldest continually operating Protestant church in Los Angeles, First Congregational was founded in 1867, and the cathedral on Commonwealth Avenue and Sixth Street is its fifth home. Located on land donated to the congregation by Carla Shatto, wife of one of Los Angeles’ early real estate developers, the church was modeled after the great cathedrals of England and France. The concrete reinforced building was designed by Los Angeles architects James E. and David C. Allison and features many intricate fixtures including a 157-foot tower reminiscent of Oxford University’s Magdalen College, and a spacious sanctuary capped by a 76-foot ceiling. Decorative bronze doors lead to the sanctuary, and hand-carved oak inlays grace the pulpit. Colorful stained-glass windows throughout the sanctuary allow ample natural light to shine through.

