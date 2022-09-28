Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills awards $1.37 million for warning sirens
Next month, Beverly Hills engineers will begin preliminary work on a city wide siren system that will warn residents of pending disasters, engineering services manager Samer Elayyan said. Construction company Syblon Reid on Sept. 20 was awarded a $1.37 million contract to install 12 sirens across the city that will...
beverlypress.com
Bulgari hotel project should not get special treatment
Re: “Vote Delayed Proposed Hotel,” Sept. 22 issue. There is no reason to delay a vote by the L.A. City Council Planning Committee other than political. All the facts are known and the only conclusion is crystal clear. There is no justification to grant a special privilege zoning...
beverlypress.com
Dome shines over golden triangle in Beverly Hills
The city of Beverly Hills boasts one of the most iconic city halls in the world, with a distinctive H-shaped building and nine-story tower topped by a blue, green and gold tiled dome. Designed by Beverly Hills architects Harry G. Koerner and William J. Gage in the Spanish Revival-style, the...
beverlypress.com
Metro hosts virtual meetings on L.A. River Path Project
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority invites the public to attend virtual meetings on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 offering updates on the L.A. River Path Project, which proposes to bridge an eight-mile gap in the L.A. River Path between Elysian Valley, downtown Los Angeles and Maywood through downtown L.A. and the city of Vernon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills pays tribute to Mahsa Amini
To honor the life and legacy of an Iranian woman murdered in a horrific act of violence, beginning this Thursday evening and through the weekend Beverly Hills City Hall will be illuminated with the message “Justice for Mahsa Amini.”. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died earlier this month in the custody...
beverlypress.com
Fire quickly extinguished in Hancock Park condo building
A fire erupted on Sept. 25 in a unit in a 6-story condominium building at 109 N. Sycamore Ave., at the intersection of First Street in Hancock Park. Firefighters received a call at approximately 11:50 a.m. after residents saw smoke on the fourth floor. Approximately 40 firefighters arrived, located a small fire in one of the fourth-floor units and extinguished the flames within 22 minutes of receiving the initial call. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
beverlypress.com
Four arrested after home burglary in Beverly Hills
Four men from the Inland Empire were arrested on Sept. 25 after allegedly breaking into a home in Beverly Hills. At approximately 8:30 p.m., police received a call about an attempted residential burglary in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive. Officers arrived minutes later and immediately located and arrested one suspect. Authorities set up a perimeter and searched the area for approximately seven-and-a-half hours until finding the additional three men hiding in the rear yards of nearby residences.
beverlypress.com
LADWP increases rebates for efficient air conditioners
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has launched its new Cool LA initiative, a program that will increase rebates for energy efficient air conditioners from $75 to $225 for low-income customers. Mayor Eric Garcetti also announced a new level-pay billing program that will allow customers to spread their utility payments evenly over a 12-month period.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beverlypress.com
Hollywood United Methodist provides Tinseltown beacon
At the corner of Highland and Franklin Avenues in the heart of Hollywood sits a church that director of communications Devon Michael Jones calls “a beacon of hope” for the surrounding community. The building, designed by Thomas P. Barber in the English Gothic style of Westminster Hall in...
beverlypress.com
Foundation honors first responders
The First Responders Children’s Foundation will hold “A Celebration of First Responder Heroes” on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 6:45-8 p.m. at The London West Hollywood. The event will honor the Los Angeles Fire Department COVID-19 Task Force and Malibu Search and Rescue, as well as the Dodgers Corporation. LAFD Chief Kristin Cowley will address the audience, and LAPD Chief Michel Moore is scheduled to attend, along with representatives from other agencies.
beverlypress.com
Explore the beauty designed by Frank Lloyd Wright
Surrounded by gardens blooming with colorful flowers, the architectural treasure Hollyhock House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright sits high on a hilltop overlooking Hollywood. Visitors step inside the residence – the first Wright-commissioned home in Los Angeles – and become immersed in its intimate wood-paneled elegance. Hollyhock House reopened for self-guided tours in August after being closed for two years. Visitors walk through the approximately 6,000-square-foot house at a leisurely pace and take in the intricacies of each room. Docents answer questions and provide information about the house and its history.
beverlypress.com
VINTAGE: Meals on Wheels celebrates a milestone
Chef Wolfgang Puck prepared the 10 millionth meal for St. Vincent Meals on Wheels in this photograph from the Sept. 30, 1999, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. Puck was joined by St. Vincent Meals on Wheels founder Sister Alice Marie Quinn at a press conference announcing the milestone, and later delivered the meal to a homebound senior citizen. St. Vincent Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals to thousands of people in need annually throughout Los Angeles. On Sept. 22, Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell donated $261,000 to pay for meal deliveries through the end of the year for St. Vincent Meals on Wheels clients in the 13th District.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills supports Israeli medical organization
More than 800 people gathered together in support of Israel’s premier fully volunteer emergency medical service organization. The event, held Sept. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, was headlined by Keynote Speaker David Friedman, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, and Dr. Miriam Adelson, both of whom have been big supporters of the organization.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills Bar Association honors local judge and lawyer
The Beverly Hills Bar Association held its 10th annual Litigation Awards dinner on Sept. 20. Casey Affleck and former SCOTUS Justice David Souter, who appeared by video, presented Mathew S. Rosengart with the Excellence in Advocacy Award. Additionally, Judge David J. Cowan was presented with the Ronald M. George Award for...
beverlypress.com
Peace and quiet at All Saints’ Church
Architecture runs in David Davis’ blood. Born to an architect father and raised in a French-style townhouse, Davis moved from Boston to Los Angeles in 1987 to pursue an architecture career of his own. Shortly after, while driving down Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, All Saints’ Episcopal Church...
beverlypress.com
The Art-forward Strada Eateria + Bar
Recently I discovered a hidden dining gem in downtown L.A., Strada Eateria + Bar. Not only is it near L.A. Live, it’s just blocks from the Crypto Arena and Los Angeles Convention Center. The interior is designed with contemporary Venetian plaster with artistic curves, multi color lighting and upbeat...
beverlypress.com
First Congregational architecture pays homage to Europe’s great houses of worship
When the doors of the distinctive gothic revival style cathedral opened in 1932, members of the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles must have marveled at its grandeur. The oldest continually operating Protestant church in Los Angeles, First Congregational was founded in 1867, and the cathedral on Commonwealth Avenue and Sixth Street is its fifth home. Located on land donated to the congregation by Carla Shatto, wife of one of Los Angeles’ early real estate developers, the church was modeled after the great cathedrals of England and France. The concrete reinforced building was designed by Los Angeles architects James E. and David C. Allison and features many intricate fixtures including a 157-foot tower reminiscent of Oxford University’s Magdalen College, and a spacious sanctuary capped by a 76-foot ceiling. Decorative bronze doors lead to the sanctuary, and hand-carved oak inlays grace the pulpit. Colorful stained-glass windows throughout the sanctuary allow ample natural light to shine through.
beverlypress.com
LAUSD receives naloxone to combat overdoses in schools
In response to overdoses at public schools, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho announced on Sept. 22 that naloxone, also known as Narcan, will be made available at all of the district’s K-12 campuses in the coming weeks. Naloxone is a pharmaceutical that can rapidly reverse...
beverlypress.com
O’Farrell renews call for services at St. Vincent
For roughly two years, Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, has advocated to turn the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center into a care center for people experiencing homelessness. After O’Farrell held a press conference in June to urge Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong – the billionaire...
beverlypress.com
Restaurant News
Celebrating National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, Hiball Energy Seltzer is having an alternative pop-up coffee cart at the Santa Monica Promenade from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. All customers are welcome to a free Hiball Energy Seltzer before or after a workout or just for a pick-me-up. 3rd St., Santa Monica. Monty’s...
Comments / 0