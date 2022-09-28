Read full article on original website
6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
bkreader.com
Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation
An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
brooklynvegan.com
God’s Hate announce Brooklyn show
LA metallic hardcore band God's Hate's shows tend to be few and far between -- presumably because vocalist Brody King is also a professional wrestler and guitarist Taylor Young is always busy producing tons of other hardcore bands -- so it's exciting news that they'll be returning to Brooklyn to play The Meadows on November 17, almost exactly a year after their last NYC show (which was opening for Incendiary at Elsewhere, a show at which God's Hate put on a predictably killer set). Full lineup and ticket link coming soon; stay tuned.
sheenmagazine.com
BROOKLYN’S FINEST LOLA BROOKE DOMINATES ROLLING LOUD DEBUT PERFORMANCE
Brooklyn-born rapper Lola Brooke made her momentous Rolling Loud NYC debut performance. The heavy-hitting moment is the largest audience the rising rap star has performed for; however makes the case that this is only the beginning. #GatorSeason has officially commenced. Lola made her mark at Hip Hop’s most significant festival...
Largest price hike in nearly a decade for leases on NYC's rent-stabilized apartments now in effect
The change affects more than two million New Yorkers who reside in rent-stabilized apartments.
respect-mag.com
Rest In Power PnB Rock
In Winter 2016 RESPECT. magazine was invited by 300 Entertainment to get on-stage at the Knitting Factor in Brooklyn, NY to capture the Birth of a New Nation Tour, featuring rising stars Dae Dae, Shy Grizzy & PnB Rock. PnB (Rakim Hasheem Allen December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022)...
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
marketplace.org
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
cityandstateny.com
Crises at Rikers and in housing asylum-seekers in NYC
New York City schools will soon get their very own “Chefs Council” composed of more than a dozen media personalities, activists and restaurant owners. The group will be tasked with creating over 100 plant-based, culturally relevant recipes to be tested in schools during the 2022-2023 school year. Helming this culinary delegation is celebrity chef and television personality Rachael Ray who will serve as the council’s chair. This type of initiative is something that’s long been championed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Before he was mayor, Adams worked with his predecessor to implement Meatless Mondays in schools, and he spearheaded a resolution in 2019 that called on the Department of Education to remove processed meat from public school menus. Continuing in this stride, Adams rolled out weekly vegan school meals early in his tenure. The recipes developed by the Chefs Council will eventually be introduced as a monthly seasonal menu and the chefs will also train school cooks. Read on for more news.
queenoftheclick.com
Fatta Manno NYC is Opening in Bay Ridge
Fatta Mano NYC Restaurant is opening at 8501 – 3rd Avenue. See the video of their renovations here. Fatta Mano is an authentic upscale casual Halal Italian restaurant – now that’s something different!. Fatta Mano translates to: Made by hand or hand made. Abdul and Ayat Elani,...
bkreader.com
See Why This 90-Yr-Old Woman From Ocean Hill is Known as the ‘Nana of the Neighborhood’
On Howard Avenue in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, local residents know 90-year-old Ethel Bruce simply as ‘Nana.’. Sometimes seen perched on a chair at the top of her stoop at 188 Howard Avenue, Bruce is the woman behind “Nana Free Things,” a family-run free stand serving the neighborhood on a hyperlocal level.
NBC New York
NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means
New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City
NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
Bronx rehab center holds engagement party for two NYC lovebirds
Two people who met as patients at a rehab center in Morrisania are showing that love conquers all.
wanderwisdom.com
New York City's Iconic 'Gramercy Park Hotel' Is Having a Liquidation Sale and It's Kind of Sad
Among all the horrors and sadness of the covid lockdowns, one smaller tragedy was that many iconic hotels were driven out of business. One of these was the historic Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City. Once home to original art from icons like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Damien Hirst, the Gramercy Park Hotel had been on the decline, but the pandemic put the nail in its coffin.
Special job fair gives women a chance to change their lives
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 80 New York City women attended a special job fair in Midtown Manhattan Thursday. Several of them received support from the nonprofit Bottomless Closet in finding a new career to support their families. It’s a tough job market. There are many challenges getting that first interview and that new […]
