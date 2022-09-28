Read full article on original website
Related
What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Packers game
The Patriots are heavy underdogs as they might be without Mac Jones. Mac Jones is caught in a pickle. If his Patriots teammates are to “not count him out” for this Sunday at Green Bay, as the quarterback reportedly said on Thursday, then the question becomes how was the second-year kid ready to return eight days after it looked like someone had just removed his spleen with nothing but a spork?
Ex-NFL Pro Bowler Claims Patriots’ Bill Belichick ‘On The Hot Seat’
The New England Patriots head into their Week 4 matchup against future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday amid a slow 1-2 start to the 2022 season, which includes a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Brandon Marshall, a...
Robert Griffin III Disagrees With Patriots Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots could be starting a different quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this week. Mac Jones, the team's usual starter, has an injured ankle and appears likely to miss some time. In the event he can't play, New England head coach Bill Belichick has already said it will be veteran Brian Hoyer taking his place.
CBS Sports
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver says Bill Belichick is 'on the hot seat' after Patriots' 1-2 start
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
This Week in HS Sports: Philip Rivers says son Gunner’s throwing motion is ‘a little scary’
This is an opinion piece. Even longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers admits watching his son Gunner throw the football is “a little scary.”. Gunner Rivers, an 8th-grader playing for his father at St. Michael Catholic, got his first chance to play in a varsity game two weeks ago in a blowout win at Satsuma.
msn.com
Granderson: The accusations against Brett Favre are not just another NFL scandal
Nearly every member of my family has ties to Mississippi. During school breaks, we would load up the Aerostar and head out from Detroit, down I-75 south to our grandparents’ home in Cruger, a small town nestled somewhere between where Emmett Till’s body was found and where Medgar Evers was assassinated. As a child, I didn’t like staying too long because there was never anything to do. As an adult, I wish I would have treasured those days a lot more.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Giants, Saquan Barkley
Commanders QB Carson Wentz knows he needs to do his part to cut back on his sack totals and eludes to getting rid of the ball quicker as a possible solution. “Yeah, for starters, not every play is the same,” Wentz said, via Commanders Wire. “There are different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just to find ways to get rid of the ball. Find the check down, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things. So, every play was different, but there’s definitely a lot that I could have done better, and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There’s definitely some chance for that, and I’ll learn from it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys Are Adding Quarterback For Sunday's Game
In case of emergency on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are adding another quarterback to the active roster. The Cowboys are elevating third-string quarterback Will Grier to the active roster for the team's Week 4 game vs. the Commanders of Washington. Grier will be backing up temporary starter Cooper Rush. Rush...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Patriots are reportedly preparing 2 game plans this week for Jones and Hoyer
The New England Patriots are preparing two game plans this week for Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer against the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.
msn.com
‘They saved me from myself’: Former player praises Patriots team doctors in wake of Tua Tagovailoa concussion
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with what the team called a “head and neck injury” on Thursday before being carted off during a game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa displayed concussion symptoms — which can be seen in graphic detail here — just a few days after collapsing to the ground following a big hit in the Dolphins’ win on Sunday. His injury on Thursday drew sharp criticism for the Dolphins and the NFL for allowing him to take the field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins walkthrough leaked in now-deleted tweets
Football content creator Brett Kollman just shared a startling discovery he had online. Kollman revealed that someone appears to be freely recording Miami Dolphins walkthroughs and sharing the clips online. The original uploaded materials don’t seem to be available anymore, as those appear to have already been deleted. However, someone...
Jerry Jones on Gavin Escobar's passing, Gallup & Schultz injury timelines
Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to talk about the untimely passing of former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar, when we might see WR Michael Gallup & TE Dalton Schultz on the field again, why the d-line has been so successful and more!
NBC Sports
Julian Edelman roasts Brandon Marshall with ruthless question
Being retired from football won't stop Julian Edelman from trash-talking his former opponents. The New England Patriots great let loose on fellow ex-NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall during Tuesday night's episode of Paramount Plus' Inside the NFL. In the middle of a debate, Edelman quieted Marshall with one simple question.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Eight years after ‘we’re on to Cincinnati’, Bill Belichick is taking it ‘day-by-day’
Nearly a decade later, Belichick repeated another phrase to help him dodge questions. This time, it made him smile. On this day in 2014, the Patriots got steamrolled 41-14 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football for their second loss of the season. Tom Brady was held to...
msn.com
Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
How Celtics Teammate Feels About Blake Griffin Signing
Blake Griffin is the newest member of the Boston Celtics, and one teammate “loves” the addition. The Celtics signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday, adding a veteran to the frontcourt after a rash of injuries left them without very much bench depth heading into training camp. While Griffin, a six-time All-Star, isn’t the player he once was, new teammate Marcus Smart seems to like what he believes the 14-year veteran can bring to Boston.
CBS Sports
Tua Tagovailoa injury details, plus NFL Week 4 picks, Bengals make statement, Andy Dalton likely to start
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's a huge day here and I'm not just saying that because I'm a Bengals homer and the Bengals won last night, I'm saying that because today is the TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY of me writing this newsletter. The anniversary is actually tomorrow, but we can't celebrate tomorrow because there's no newsletter on Saturdays, although maybe I can introduce that for Year 3.
Comments / 0