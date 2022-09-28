MLB Calendar
Oct. 7-9 — Wild Card Series.
Oct. 11-17 — Division Series.
Oct. 18-26 — League Championship Series
Oct. 28-Nov. 5 — World Series.
November TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.
Nov. 8-10 — General managers meetings, Las Vegas.
November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.
November TBA — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 15th day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.
Nov. 16-17 — Owners meetings, New York.
Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 4 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Players Committee vote announced, San Diego.
Dec. 5-7 — Winter meetings, San Diego,
Dec. 7 — Winter meeting draft, San Diego.
Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
2023
Jan. 13 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.Jan. 30-Feb. 17 — Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Feb. 13 — Mandatory reporting date for pitchers and catchers participating in World Baseball Classic.
Feb. 15 — Voluntary reporting date for other pitchers and catchers, and injured players.
Feb. 16 — Mandatory reporting date for other players participating in World Baseball Classic.
Feb. 20— Voluntary reporting date for other players.
Feb. 24 — Exhibition games start.
Feb. 25 — Mandatory reporting date.
March 1-10 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.
March 30 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
April 28-29 — San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City.
June 24-25 — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.
July TBA — Amateur draft.
July 11 — All-Star Game, Seattle.
July 23 —Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.
July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m. EDT.
Aug. 1 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.
Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.
Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.
Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
December TBA — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced.
Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
___
