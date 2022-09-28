MLB Calendar

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Oct. 7-9 — Wild Card Series.

Oct. 11-17 — Division Series.

Oct. 18-26 — League Championship Series

Oct. 28-Nov. 5 — World Series.

November TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.

Nov. 8-10 — General managers meetings, Las Vegas.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

November TBA — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 15th day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Nov. 16-17 — Owners meetings, New York.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 4 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Players Committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 5-7 — Winter meetings, San Diego,

Dec. 7 — Winter meeting draft, San Diego.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2023

Jan. 13 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.Jan. 30-Feb. 17 — Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Feb. 13 — Mandatory reporting date for pitchers and catchers participating in World Baseball Classic.

Feb. 15 — Voluntary reporting date for other pitchers and catchers, and injured players.

Feb. 16 — Mandatory reporting date for other players participating in World Baseball Classic.

Feb. 20— Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 24 — Exhibition games start.

Feb. 25 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 1-10 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 30 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-29 — San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City.

June 24-25 — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July TBA — Amateur draft.

July 11 — All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 —Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 1 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

December TBA — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

