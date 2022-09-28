ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus

Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
