Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
wgbh.org
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
Former head of Mass. homeless shelter gets jail time for stealing from organization
BOSTON — The former head of a publicly funded nonprofit that ran homeless shelters in Massachusetts has been sent to jail for a year for stealing $1.5 million from the organization and lying under oath, prosecutors said. Manuel Duran, 70, was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation...
theeastcountygazette.com
Massachusetts: Due To Widespread Drug And Violent Crime, A Man Given A Prison Sentence
BOSTON – A man from Massachusetts was sentenced for racketeering. Drug trafficking concept wereiracies stem from his membership in the NOB street gang. Joshua Teixeira, aka “Trouble”: Sentenced to 7 years. Joshua Teixeira, aka “Trouble,” 27, of Boston, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Three years...
Massachusetts real estate broker admits to stealing $1.8M from buyers
A Massachusetts man who according to authorities preyed on people who wanted to buy homes by collecting deposits on properties that had either already been sold or were not even for sale was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
NECN
‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk
Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Man sentenced for stealing $1.5M from Boston homeless shelter he ran
A former executive director of a now-defunct Boston homeless shelter was sentenced on Thursday for stealing $1.5 million from the non-profit organization. Using shell accounts and fraudulent invoices in a scheme to siphon over a million dollars from an organization he had “complete control” over, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.
Framingham passed an anti-begging law, but will it withstand legal challenges?
In the past, cities have had trouble defending their anti-panhandling laws against legal challenges. Framingham City Council passed an ordinance last week with the goal of stopping beggars from approaching cars, but it’s not like previous anti-panhandling laws which have been struck down. Instead of restricting panhandling itself, the...
baystatebanner.com
Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus
Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
Person shot and killed in Roxbury
BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed, Thursday evening. The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue, which is located in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. “On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot...
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston
BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
NECN
New Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Custody of Boston Police
Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
Dorchester Reporter
Friends rally to help a workingman’s family
A year ago, Ciaran Moore was a man on the go – a construction foreman who loved Irish hurling and the 12 Bens Tavern and was living in Lower Mills with his wife and fully involved in raising three active children. A violent incident in the early morning hours...
