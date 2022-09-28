Huge Terraria update adds new 'legendary' difficulty, hundreds of content and QoL changes

Terraria's developers have stopped talking about any update being final: as it turns out, even after more than 11 years, they still have more ideas for the crafting survival game. The new Labor of Love update, the follow-up to the supposedly final Journey's End, arrived on Wednesday, with a dizzying number of changes in tow before you even dig into the dozens and dozens of bug fixes.

Here are the highlights:

A new "Zenith" world seed that Re-Logic calls "the true Magnum Opus of Terraria World Seeds." This one supposedly combines the unique features from every other Terraria world seed and also includes "a few features and dynamics unique to that seed." It's also scaled to be harder than any other seed, so if you create a Zenith world on Master Difficulty, you'll essentially be playing on a new legendary difficulty.

There's another world seed that turns the world upside down.

Gear loadouts: You can now create three separate loadouts, so instead of swapping out weapons and equipment constantly, you can quickly switch from your building to your fighting loadout, or whatever you fancy.

Inventory overhaul: Most items now stack to 9999, and the Void Bag item makes it much easier to deal with overflow items in your inventory.

World seed and boss updates: Re-Logic has polished up the Celebration Mk 10 and For the Worth Seeds with "some pretty substantial tweaks" and reworked the Golem and Duke Fishron boss fights to make them more involved and more challenging.

The Shellfone: An item you can use to choose where your magic mirror teleports you.

Overhauled melee combat: This includes buffs to a ton of melee weapons, significant reworks to some specific weapons, and a big change to how melee works. "All broadsword-class melee weapons (this also includes pickaxes, axes, hammers, and hamaxes) now use local immunity frames on hit. Very notably, this means that projectile swords will no longer block their own piercing projectiles from hitting a target at point blank range."

On top of those major changes are many more: 300 new items, a new tree type, 25 new blocks and wall types, and oh-so-many little quality of life and interface changes. A new Coating type lets you turn your buildings invisible. Ropes now properly interact with minecarts and platforms. You can now have twice as many debuffs and buffs active at any time (a total of 44).

There is a new thing called the Fart Kart.

Terraria: Labor of Love is available now. You can read the full patch notes over on the Terraria forums .