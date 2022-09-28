Read full article on original website
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
techunwrapped.com
Alarm in several European countries: power shortages can affect mobile telephony
Something unthinkable until recently, that the phones can be left without coverage in Europeit can happen this winter if there are countries in the north of the region that have to ration energy. This could knock out mobile networks of the affected areas, and leave hundreds of thousands of users of the mobile telephone service without service.
