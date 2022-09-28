Read full article on original website
Play with the Oculus Quest on the PC and without cables? D-Link has the solution
Since the oculus quest hit the stores, the universe of virtual reality has evolved favorably towards an increasingly less niche product. Its ability to function without the help of a computer allows you to enjoy a completely cable-free virtual experience, however, the best applications and games still depend on the potential of a PC, and with it, the annoying cable. But that is about to end.
The screen of this computer is magical: it expands and shrinks
At this year’s Intel Innovation Day, one of the guests was Samsung, who took the opportunity to present a computer with an extendable screen that could change the future of laptops or even create a new category of computer. All this due to the adaptation by the South Korean multinational of one of the recent innovations in the mobile phone market. Of course, adapted to the world of computers. We are talking about a computer with extendable screen. What does the invention consist of? Let’s see it.
You can now use the best Artificial Intelligence to create images
To a great extent and thanks to the artificial intelligence, working with multimedia content such as graphics and images is improving and becoming much simpler in recent times. Some applications and platforms are appearing that make use of AI in order to bring users closer to everything related to graphic design, as is the case with DALL-E.
The ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini keyboard is now available
A month has passed since ROCCAT, the manufacturer specializing in high-performance peripherals for the world of gaming, presented the ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini, a keyboard that once again reminds us that great essences are found in small bottles , and that left more than one of us wanting to try it, because promises to deliver a top-notch gaming experience.
Brave rolls out translator, reading list and improves Tor support
That time of the month has come when the main web browsers on the market launch their new versions and if we talk about Chromium derivatives, Brave is one that usually brings interesting news from time to time, as is the case: own translator, list of reading, improvement of the support of the Tor network…
Are you looking for a laptop with the latest generation processor? Save 300 euros on this model
When buying a new computer, be it a laptop or desktop, we must take into account what we are going to use it for and how long we want it to be useful to us. If we buy a computer with the latest processor on the market, we make sure extend the life of use for many more years than if we opt for cheaper models that have been on the market for a long time. But, if we take advantage of an offer, like the one we show you in this article, we will be able to buy a laptop with the most modern processor at the price of old equipment.
What can you do with the new Alexa Pro remote?
Amazon knows that there are many users who spend hours and hours in front of the television watching all kinds of streaming series and movies. If you are one of those who has a device with FireTV and that you do not miss a single episode of the fashion series, pay attention, because this new product may be made for you. Its about new Alexa Pro remotea premium device that further enhances the experience of using Fire TV equipment.
GeForce RTX 4090 performance at 8K with and without DLSS
The GeForce RTX 4090 will be the great standard-bearer of the new generation of NVIDIAnot in vain we are talking about the most powerful graphics card that will hit the market within the GeForce RTX 40 series, and a priori it seems to have everything to also become the fastest in the world.
Putting a WiFi repeater is not always good, in these cases it is worse
We always want to have a good Internet speed and for this we sometimes use some devices, such as a repeater. However, we do not always achieve our goal. In fact, sometimes it works worse Internet through a Wi-Fi repeater than without him. Why is this happening? In this article we are going to talk about it and give some tips so that your Internet connection works as well as possible.
How Does Technology Support Business Growth And Efficiency?
To be successful in business, growth must be a key goal. Whether you are a small business owner or you or the head of a global brand, it’s crucial that your business is constantly evolving and improving. It’s easy to become complacent once you have established your business in the local market but failing to continue to strive for growth will typically result in your business being overtaken by the competition and you being left behind.
The main challenge for hospitality professionals is the digital learning curve
The lack of waiters available this summer has been the definitive push for businesses linked to restaurants and hotels to accelerate their digitization process. The simplest way to carry out this transformation lies in the integration of digital management platforms that focus on reducing costs, gaining in efficiency and, above all, on improving the customer experience.
How to improve and increase WiFi speed in Windows 11
If we want to access the advanced settings of our WiFi network card, we must perform a series of steps to access them, since these settings are not found in the main menu of the WiFi, but are found in the “Control Panel” section. control” where all the Ethernet, WiFi, VPN, and other virtual adapters are. Once we are in the correct menu, we will have very valuable information at our disposal to configure the card in detail.
The 3 top robot vacuum cleaners with mopping that you can buy right now
It’s been a while since the robot vacuum cleaners They came to stay in our homes. People have been able to see in these “autonomous” devices an ideal and very comfortable solution to keep the house clean without taking away time from other activities (or from resting, which is equally important, by the way), even more so now that many have incorporated not only the function of aspiration also that of “pas de mop” thanks to the use of water and a built-in mop. Do you want to know which are currently the top models available from the most popular brands on the market? So let’s take a look at it below.
The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make
After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
Why do PC motherboards fail? Reasons and solutions
The motherboard is important in our PC, since all the components communicate with each other through it. So if it fails or breaks we can no longer use it, be it a laptop or a desktop. In this article we will introduce you the reasons why the motherboards can fail and what solutions or forecasts can we make.
Meet the best teams of the year
This year in the RedesZone 2022 awards we have different very important categories, the two most important categories for domestic environments are the best WiFi Mesh system and the best Wi-Fi router of the year. Next, we have other very important awards such as the best Wi-Fi Mesh ecosystem, the best professional AP with Wi-Fi 6 and also the best managed switch on the market, specifically aimed at SMEs.
Learn how to block third-party cookies in the main web browsers
Despite the bad reputation they come to drag, the cookies They are essential to have a good experience when browsing the Internet. Privacy advocates have criticized them on many occasions, but without them browsing the web can become uncomfortable, forcing users, for example, to have to fill in the access form every time they want to enter with your account to a forum or a social network.
Globant and LaLiga seal an alliance to reinvent the sports experience with technology
Global and LaLiga have announced an agreement to create a new global technology company to lead the reinvention of the sports and entertainment industry. This alliance will leverage Globant’s extensive track record in transforming businesses and industries through technology and LaLiga’s experience in developing leading global sporting events to enhance the experience of sports fans.
Download our thematic magazine on As a Service!
We definitively say goodbye to summer with a new installment of our digital magazines. On this occasion, we have dedicated the months of August and September to As a Service or pay-per-use mode. During these weeks we report on its origins, the benefits it provides or the companies that have opted for it. The result is the new thematic magazine, free to download, As a Service.
4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room
Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
