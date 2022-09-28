Read full article on original website
Construction Begins on Another Bridge on I-20 in Midland/Odessa
Another phase of the decade-long project to switch bridges along I-20 has begun. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the intersection of I-20 and Cotton Flat began the transition on Monday. Yet another bridge will be removed and the interstate will be reconstructed to where I-20 will go over Cotton Flat...
cbs7.com
Natural gas line south of I-20 sparks fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 received reports Wednesday evening of an explosion east of Highway 349 on the south side of I-20. However, according to the city of Midland, it was actually a natural gas line above ground that sparked a fire. The fire has since been put out and...
starlocalmedia.com
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa
ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Midland. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in a crash that [..]
cbs7.com
Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 30th CBS7 was alerted of a structure fire on South County Road 1257 in Midland just east of the Midland Air Port. The building was a total loss but no injuries have been reported. According to a Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, the...
Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
Odessa City Council votes against Odessa Fire Rescue raise
ODESSA, Texas — The possibility of a raise for local firefighters was on the agenda for the Odessa City Council Tuesday night. Several members of Odessa Fire Rescue were in attendance, including Fire Chief John Alvarez. During the meeting, Alvarez told the council the department had lost 30 employees...
Basin Bites: Local taqueria’s famous al pastor
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Midland County on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Business [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
New Mexico man killed in crash on SH 158
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Midland County. According to DPS, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Juvencio Juarez-Marquez, 37, of Farmington, New Mexico was driving a truck east on SH 158. Another truck towing a trailer was...
Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
DPS identifies motorcycle driver killed in crash on BI-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a crash on Business I-20 near Cinergy Tuesday. The crash, which happened around 6 a.m., was between a truck and a motorcycle. According to DPS, Saul Guerra, 24, of Ft. Myers, Florida was traveling on a motorcycle westbound on BI-20.
cbs7.com
Band of the Week: Big Spring
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weeks battle for Band of the Week was between Big Spring and Seminole with 9,865 total votes. The Mighty Steer band from Big Spring took home the banner with over half the votes in favor of the steers. You can see the band in action...
ECSO investigates reports of migrants being dropped off in West Odessa
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of migrants being dropped off at a Pilot truck stop in West Odessa, Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed Wednesday. According to ECSO, truck stop employees said unmarked buses are showing up in the middle of the night...
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three cars were involved in a fatal accident on State Highway 158 that killed one person Tuesday evening in Midland County. Texas DPS told CBS7 that a 2014 Dodge 3500 traveling in the eastbound lane of SH 158 ran into a trailer being pulled by a 2022 Dodge 3500. Upon impact, the trailer swung into the westbound lane where it collided with a semi-truck.
KCBD
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa ISD school board has accepted the voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight, effective January 31, 2023. Knight’s contract was set to expire on July 31, 2025. Beginning Tuesday, Knight will take on the role of superintendent emeritus to help with the transition. Dahlia...
Local restaurant has served up homemade dishes for 31 years
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A West Texas restaurant has become a staple, serving people for more than 30 years. Carambas Spanish Inn in Midland off of Front Street is known for its homemade dishes that are served up fresh. “I appreciate every employee that has been working here the last 20 to 30 years,” says owner […]
