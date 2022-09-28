Read full article on original website
Scrambled eggs are one of the first dishes that many home cooks learn how to make; they're incredibly simple to whip up. Not to mention, they're endlessly customizable and make the perfect base for whatever you have left over in your fridge: a sprinkle of cheese, a few chopped veggies, some fresh herbs, perhaps a dash of hot sauce — anything that strikes your fancy.
Slow Cooker Crack Chicken is made with chicken breasts cooked slowly in a mixture of ranch and cheese! It is creamy, flavorful, and so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and between 4 and 8 hours to slow cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
If you've been through the bakery aisles of grocery stores or seen restaurant menus recently, you've likely seen the return of pumpkin treats. Although pumpkin pie is a classic dessert in the fall, brands and restaurants are getting a lot more creative about bringing pumpkin into other sweets and baked goods. For example, Trader Joe's fans are running to grab sticky toffee pumpkin cakes, and IHOP's fall menu makes pumpkin spice pancakes one of its stars.
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
Smoothies are a tried-and-true way to start your day with energy, protein, fiber and other nutrients needed to support a healthy metabolism. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts for a great smoothie recipe that not only promotes gut health, but can also help you lose weight healthily by keeping you fuller and energized for longer. Read on for tips, suggestions and an original recipe from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
