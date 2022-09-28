Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
nypressnews.com
Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried, calling for more police presence
CHICAGO (CBS) — West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
CBS News
Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed during an argument on the city's Near North Side Friday evening. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Police say a 45-year-old man was in an argument with a suspect on the street who used...
fox32chicago.com
Jurors view graphic crime scene, autopsy photos in Gage Park murder trial
CHICAGO - Jurors viewed graphic crime scene and autopsy photos Thursday as the trial of a man accused of killing six members of his family in Gage Park continued with a second day of testimony. Diego Uribe, 28, faces multiple counts of murder in the slayings. He allegedly shot, beat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
Chicago shooting: 4-year-old boy seriously injured by gunfire while in car with mother
Chicago police said a 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by gunfire while in a car with his mother Friday night.
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
cwbchicago.com
Judge describes self-defense, ‘a chaotic tragedy’ in acquitting man of murder outside Richard’s Bar
Thomas Tansey was possibly being double-teamed and acted in self-defense when he brandished a box cutter that killed Kenneth Paterimos during a fight in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, Cook County Judge Alfredo Maldonado said as he acquitted Tansey on all counts Wednesday. And other details, previously unknown to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man, 21, shot several times in Gage Park drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when someone in a white sedan started shooting in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, police said. He...
cwbchicago.com
Judge finds man not guilty of murder in 2020 stabbing outside Richard’s Bar
Update: A fully-updated story that includes the judge’s findings is available at this link. The man accused of stabbing another man to death during a fight outside Richard’s Bar in West Town in February 2020 was acquitted of all charges during a bench trial in Chicago this week, Cook County court records show.
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
fox32chicago.com
Second man faces charges in Brighton Park carjacking
CHICAGO - A second man is being charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Brighton Park this March. Carlos Gonzalez, 23, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder. At about 3:19 a.m. on March 13, Gonzalez and 18-year-old Juan Ramos allegedly took a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., two men, ages 30 and 46, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson when they both were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 30-year-old man was shot...
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID'd
The badly mangled vehicles involved were scattered across four lanes of Ogden Avenue in varying states of extreme damage after the incident.
Escaped inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
'Got him yet?': Boy overhears kidnappers plotting, escapes abduction
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert after a man tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon in the Portage Park neighborhood. The boy was walking around 4 p.m. northbound on Laramie Avenue near Pensacola Avenue when he was approached by a man who said he had something for him, police said.
Intruder who wore bulletproof vest, threatened CPD officers with their own guns being held on bond
Police say the 47-year-old man got inside CPD's Homan Square facility from a fire escape, and allegedly picked up multiple weapons before being shot by police.
Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side
A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
Comments / 0