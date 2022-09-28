ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

nypressnews.com

Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried, calling for more police presence

CHICAGO (CBS) — West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.
CBS News

Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed during an argument on the city's Near North Side Friday evening. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Police say a 45-year-old man was in an argument with a suspect on the street who used...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot several times in Gage Park drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when someone in a white sedan started shooting in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, police said. He...
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
fox32chicago.com

Second man faces charges in Brighton Park carjacking

CHICAGO - A second man is being charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Brighton Park this March. Carlos Gonzalez, 23, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder. At about 3:19 a.m. on March 13, Gonzalez and 18-year-old Juan Ramos allegedly took a...
KCJJ

Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check

A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., two men, ages 30 and 46, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson when they both were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 30-year-old man was shot...
NBC Chicago

Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side

A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
