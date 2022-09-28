ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

United Airlines to Halt Service at New York's JFK Airport in October

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Friday it will suspend service in late October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). Earlier this month, United had threatened to take the action if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not grant the air carrier additional flights. United has been flying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy