electrek.co

Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter

Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter as it pushes for a new all-time delivery record. Over the last few years, large fleet operators, like rental car companies and car subscription services, have started to invest heavily in electrifying their fleets. This means large orders of new electric vehicles when electric vehicles are already seeing overwhelming demand and significant supply constraints.
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk opponent hiring influencers to badmouth Tesla's self-driving mode at US$100 a pop

Instead of logging Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta mode errors and reporting them in order to improve the autonomous driving system, a "concerned citizen" is looking for negative input from social media influencers to create a "Man vs Musk" short with prerecorded opinions on Tesla's Autopilot. This time around, the undertaking is not by Dan O'Dowd's Dawn Project which recently got in hot water for creating test setups where the Autopilot's emergency braking system failed to detect child-sized dummies.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla FSD Beta should be ready for worldwide rollout by end of year

While a lot of the attention surrounding AI Day 2022 was on Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, the electric vehicle maker also discussed one of its most ambitious endeavors during the event — the Full Self-Driving Beta. And as per Musk’s estimates, FSD Beta should be ready to expand to more territories by the end of the year.
CARS
Digital Trends

Tesla hopes full self-driving beta will be out globally by the end of 2022

At the Tesla AI Day 2022 event, the electric car maker revealed some key statistics about the Full Self Driving (FSD) tech that is currently still in the beta testing phase. The company divulged that the number of FSD beta testers has gone up from 2,000 last year to roughly 1,60,000 users in 2022, despite a few regulatory hiccups and incidents that raised questions about its safety.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Engadget

Amazon boosts wages for hourly workers across the US

Amazon has announced that it's spending nearly $1 billion boosting wages for hourly workers in the US amid criticism of its labor practices and a pitched union battle. The increase will take the starting wage for most front-line warehouse and transportation employees to over $19 per hour, while pay in fulfilment and elsewhere will rise to $16 an hour. The company's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Intel self driving unit applies for IPO

The Intel self-driving company, Mobileye, has applied for an initial public offering in the US. Intel, a computer hardware design and manufacturing giant, has found a partner company to work on self-driving technology; Mobileye. According to the Mobileye website, they look to differentiate in several vital ways and hopefully appeal to investors simultaneously. According to Reuters, a timeline for the IPO has not yet been released.
TECHNOLOGY
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
MARKETS
Autoblog

CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market

New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
RETAIL
Engadget

Meta reportedly suspends all hiring, warns staff of possible layoffs

As with many other industries, the tech sector has been feeling the squeeze of the global economic slowdown this year. Meta isn't immune to that. Reports in May suggested that the company would slow down the rate of new hires this year. Now, Bloomberg reports that Meta has put all hiring on hold.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
techunwrapped.com

Tesla and another “unsatisfied” customer

Tesla’s proposal is, for many people, most tempting. A 100% electric vehicle, with a fairly decent range, a lot of integrated technology that gives rise to multiple automatic systems and an attractive design (although, of course, this depends on taste). In addition, it would be unfair to deny that it was not the forerunner, but the great catalyst for the industry to get its act together in both electrification and autonomous systems. Thus, I do not deny that, for quite some time, I felt quite fascinated (not tempted, because budgetarily it escapes me) by Tesla vehicles.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Is Silicon Valley really losing its crown?

The simple answer is “Silicon Valley,” a term that now generally means the San Francisco-San Jose-Oakland area of California. There are other options: The two largest public cloud providers, Microsoft and Amazon, are based in the state of Washington. Europe’s tech scene has been busy in recent years, meaning that it can’t be ignored in any such conversation. And the combined tech industries of China and India form a bloc that carries material heft.
ECONOMY

