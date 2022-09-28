Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter
Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter as it pushes for a new all-time delivery record. Over the last few years, large fleet operators, like rental car companies and car subscription services, have started to invest heavily in electrifying their fleets. This means large orders of new electric vehicles when electric vehicles are already seeing overwhelming demand and significant supply constraints.
Tesla adds billionaire Airbnb co-founder Gebbia to board
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Wednesday that Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) co-founder Joseph Gebbia has joined the electric vehicle maker's board, reversing a move to trim the number of directors at the world's most valuable carmaker.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk opponent hiring influencers to badmouth Tesla's self-driving mode at US$100 a pop
Instead of logging Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta mode errors and reporting them in order to improve the autonomous driving system, a "concerned citizen" is looking for negative input from social media influencers to create a "Man vs Musk" short with prerecorded opinions on Tesla's Autopilot. This time around, the undertaking is not by Dan O'Dowd's Dawn Project which recently got in hot water for creating test setups where the Autopilot's emergency braking system failed to detect child-sized dummies.
teslarati.com
Tesla FSD Beta should be ready for worldwide rollout by end of year
While a lot of the attention surrounding AI Day 2022 was on Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, the electric vehicle maker also discussed one of its most ambitious endeavors during the event — the Full Self-Driving Beta. And as per Musk’s estimates, FSD Beta should be ready to expand to more territories by the end of the year.
Digital Trends
Tesla hopes full self-driving beta will be out globally by the end of 2022
At the Tesla AI Day 2022 event, the electric car maker revealed some key statistics about the Full Self Driving (FSD) tech that is currently still in the beta testing phase. The company divulged that the number of FSD beta testers has gone up from 2,000 last year to roughly 1,60,000 users in 2022, despite a few regulatory hiccups and incidents that raised questions about its safety.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Engadget
Amazon boosts wages for hourly workers across the US
Amazon has announced that it's spending nearly $1 billion boosting wages for hourly workers in the US amid criticism of its labor practices and a pitched union battle. The increase will take the starting wage for most front-line warehouse and transportation employees to over $19 per hour, while pay in fulfilment and elsewhere will rise to $16 an hour. The company's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour.
Elon Musk Just Debuted Tesla's First Humanoid Robot: 'A Fundamental Transformation for Civilization As We Know It.'
A prototype called 'Optimus' walked on stage at Tesla's 2022 AI Day presentation. Musk expects to sell the bots for under $20,000.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years
The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
teslarati.com
Intel self driving unit applies for IPO
The Intel self-driving company, Mobileye, has applied for an initial public offering in the US. Intel, a computer hardware design and manufacturing giant, has found a partner company to work on self-driving technology; Mobileye. According to the Mobileye website, they look to differentiate in several vital ways and hopefully appeal to investors simultaneously. According to Reuters, a timeline for the IPO has not yet been released.
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.
Autoblog
CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market
New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
Engadget
Meta reportedly suspends all hiring, warns staff of possible layoffs
As with many other industries, the tech sector has been feeling the squeeze of the global economic slowdown this year. Meta isn't immune to that. Reports in May suggested that the company would slow down the rate of new hires this year. Now, Bloomberg reports that Meta has put all hiring on hold.
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
techunwrapped.com
Tesla and another “unsatisfied” customer
Tesla’s proposal is, for many people, most tempting. A 100% electric vehicle, with a fairly decent range, a lot of integrated technology that gives rise to multiple automatic systems and an attractive design (although, of course, this depends on taste). In addition, it would be unfair to deny that it was not the forerunner, but the great catalyst for the industry to get its act together in both electrification and autonomous systems. Thus, I do not deny that, for quite some time, I felt quite fascinated (not tempted, because budgetarily it escapes me) by Tesla vehicles.
US News and World Report
Tesla's Robot Waves but Can't Walk, Yet. Musk Plans to Make Millions of Them
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off on Friday a prototype of its humanoid robot 'Optimus', predicting the electric vehicle maker would be able to produce millions and sell them for under $20,000 - less than a third of the price of a Model Y. Musk said he...
TechCrunch
Is Silicon Valley really losing its crown?
The simple answer is “Silicon Valley,” a term that now generally means the San Francisco-San Jose-Oakland area of California. There are other options: The two largest public cloud providers, Microsoft and Amazon, are based in the state of Washington. Europe’s tech scene has been busy in recent years, meaning that it can’t be ignored in any such conversation. And the combined tech industries of China and India form a bloc that carries material heft.
