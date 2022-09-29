ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Report: Big Ten Still Considering Further Expansion to Include Cal

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGfqt_0iEIcmRn00

Such an expansion would probably doom the Pac-12, according to CBS Sports story

A number of recent stories have given a variety of possible scenarios about the possible future of the Pac-12 in general and Cal in particular in terms of conference restructuring.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd provided such a report on Wednesday, and although it does not break any new ground, it does give us more to think about.

Simply stated, according to the report, the Big Ten continues to have interest in adding Cal, Stanford, Oregon and Washington as the Big Ten seeks an offer from Amazon for additional media rights. If those schools do depart, of course, the existence of the Pac-12 is in jeopardy.

Here is the excerpt from the CBS Sports report that gives you the gist of the new, developing situation:

The Big Ten's continued pursuit of four Pac-12 schools is leading to concern that another round of expansion could collapse the Pac-12, industry sources tell CBS Sports. This as Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren continues to seek an offer from Amazon, or potentially another partner, for additional Big Ten football media rights revenue.

An offer deemed substantial enough would likely convince Big Ten presidents that California, Oregon, Stanford and Washington would be valuable additions to the league from the Pac-12. That figure is believed to be less than $100 million annually.

If the Big Ten makes such a move, it would almost certainly increase the likelihood the Big 12 is able to get some combination of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12, thus crushing the Pac-12 and hanging Oregon State and Washington State out to dry.

This scenario has been reported before, although this suggests a new reason it might become reality.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has implied that the 10 remaining Pac-12 schools are committed to remaining together.  He also wrote a letter to the UC Regents recently suggesting UCLA's move to the Big Ten would not be as financially profitable as UCLA has been led to believe because of the massive travel expenses.

The regents are still considering what do, if anything, regarding UCLA's move, scheduled for 2024.  The regents could conceivably block the move, although that seems unlikely, or they could force UCLA to subsidize some of Cal's athletic program from the money it will get from the Big Ten.

Whether Cal would accept a move to the Big Ten if invited is unclear, although the addition of four West Coast schools to the Big  Ten along with USC and UCLA would create a Far West wing of the Big Ten that might reduce travel costs for those six schools.

And there's this from Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News:

,

Cover photo of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is by Robert Goddin, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor

Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season has arrived. This could be one of the best Saturdays of the 2022 college football season, as there are several games between ranked opponents this weekend. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings ahead of Week 5. Here's...
TECHNOLOGY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video

A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Ucla Football#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Football#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll released

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Instant Takeaways from Oregon's blowout win over Stanford

Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play by blowing out visiting Stanford 45-27. The game was far from a clean football game for Oregon's standards and that is where our instant reactions will start following this win.
EUGENE, OR
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy