bartlesvilleradio.com
Miles for Mammograms Set for Saturday, October 1
The Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K is Saturday, October1, at 8:45 am -- 2k Fun run/walk 9:15 am -- 5k at the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Funds raised from the event helps Family HealthCare Clinic provide families with access to free clinical breast exams, mammograms and other cancer preventative services.
Hillcrest Emergency Room Psychiatrist weighs in on mental health services
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said this week, these gaps in the healthcare system need to be fixed.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Bartlesville Community Concert’s 2022-2023 season and individual tickets are on sale now through October 9. For more information, visit www.bccamusic.org. Season and individual tickets are available at www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com. Free student tickets are also available.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Active Threat Prevention Class in Ramona Oct. 13
NJ Burgett is teaming up with the Ramona Police Department and Caney Valley School District to present communitywide training if an active threat situation were to happen. Areas being covered include, how to possibly prevent an active threat event and how to respond appropriately during an active threat event. Learn...
bartlesvilleradio.com
On The Rock Harvest Festival and Dinner
Get your RSVP in now for the Harvest Festival and Dinner at On the Rock Ministires. The free event is set for Saturday, October 8, at 6pm at the campus of On the Rock at 122 South Park Avenue in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Sandy Dossett...
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa Whataburger employee celebrates 18 years with store
It’s official—you’ve probably never met anyone quite like Cindy Lovell, who last week celebrated 18 years as a Whataburger “family member.”. Lovell was first brought to our attention by a customer who met her outside the store, and was so impressed with her demeanor and cheerful attitude that he approached Sapulpa Times about buying an ad to celebrate her milestone.
News On 6
Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale
The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OKM Oktoberfest This Weekend
Saturday is the day for the annual OKM Oktoberfest, bringing a little Bavaria to Bartlesville. Hosted by OKM Music as part of its on-going fundraisers to support their June Festival, the event will be held in the parking lot next to the OKM offices at Dewey Avenue & Fourth Street across from First Presbyterian Church. The event runs from 3 to 9 pm and features live music, festive games, German beers and brats, traditional games with prizes and a special German shop where you can find European-inspired gifts for the upcoming holidays.
Oklahoma Warriors looking for volunteers, donors for Honor Flights
In just a few days, Oklahoma Warriors' Honor Flight is taking some of our nation’s heroes to the memorials dedicated to their service.
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
Slain commissioner's wife addresses mental health amid Tulsa DA stabbing
A day after Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed by what he says was his mentally ill daughter, he expressed the need for state legislators to govern mental health laws.
kjrh.com
Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66. When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years. Bill Biard is the current...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Matthew Languien
A Bartlesville man who was on a sobriety rehabilitation process in now facing not only the end of his rehab but also potentially serving 10 years from his original conviction earlier this year after he sent threats to his daughter by text. The texts were aimed at personnel at the Washington County Courthouse, including Judge Russell Vaclaw, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, Drug Court Coordinator Karen Wood, and local attorney Marty Meason.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville to Seek Public Safety Tax in November
Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments. In a joint...
What you need to know about the Tulsa State Fair
According to the fair's website, the Tulsa State Fair is Tulsa's largest family event. It's always held starting on the fourth Thursday after Labor Day.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sunset Industrial Park Approved for Funding
As anticipated by the Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA), the Sunset Manufacturing Center has received funding from the Oklahoma Legislature as part of a group of bills designed to fund infrastructure projects at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and state fairground in an effort to bring Oklahoma to the attention of international trading partners.
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
The largest Halloween haunt attraction in the Tulsa Metro is seeking Scare Actors
SPERRY, Okla. — Psycho Path Haunted Attraction has been terrifying brave souls who dare to venture into the wilderness for a haunting experience like no other since 2005. The Halloween attraction opens this weekend for the 2022 haunt season!. The creators have built and designed several horror film sets...
KTUL
Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
