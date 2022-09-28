Saturday is the day for the annual OKM Oktoberfest, bringing a little Bavaria to Bartlesville. Hosted by OKM Music as part of its on-going fundraisers to support their June Festival, the event will be held in the parking lot next to the OKM offices at Dewey Avenue & Fourth Street across from First Presbyterian Church. The event runs from 3 to 9 pm and features live music, festive games, German beers and brats, traditional games with prizes and a special German shop where you can find European-inspired gifts for the upcoming holidays.

