Praetz, Wildcats Deal Gusties 3-0 Loss
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gustavus women’s soccer team headed into Saturday’s conference matchup against St. Catherine in the midst of an offensive slump, having been shut out in three of its previous four losses. And unfortunately, the Gusties’ offensive struggles continued against the 2021 MIAC Champions,...
Second Half Comeback Falls Short, Football Loses 30-27 to Bethel
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Trailing 24-6 at halftime Saturday, the Gustavus football team fought back to make it a three-point difference with five minutes left in the game but the final drive for the Gusties in the last two minutes did not gain ground and the No. 12-ranked Bethel Royals walked away with a 30-27 victory. The Gusties drop to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the MIAC, while the Royals improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.
Gusties Stay Perfect at Home, Posting a Series of Wins at Gustavus Triangular
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 20 Gusties hosted the Gustavus Triangular Saturday, welcoming Bethel and Dubuque to campus for a series of three matches. And the matches fell in favor of the home team, as the Gusties defeated Bethel 3-1 and Dubuque 3-0. Hot off a 3-1 conference victory the night before, the Gusties faced Bethel — another team undefeated in conference play — for their first match of the day. The Gusties and the Royals exchanged points through the first set, with neither team taking a lead greater than four throughout the set. The Gusties would pull away by just enough, defeating the Royals 25-22 in set one. Gustavus jumped out to a strong lead in set two, 18-9, but would eventually defeat the Royals by an identical 25-22 score. While the Royals would fight back for a 25-23 victory in set three, it was the Gusties who delivered the final blow, winning set four, 25-18.
Gusties Defeat Knights 3-1 in Home Opener
SAINT PETER, Minn. — After 15-straight road matches, the Gustavus volleyball team finally returned to Gus Young Court, and showed up in impressive fashion, defeating Carleton 3-1 Friday night. In front of an electric crowd, the Gusties got off to a quick start, racing to an early lead of...
Men’s Golf in Fourth After MIAC Championships First Round
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team shot a 301 (+13) Saturday during the first round of the MIAC Championships at Bunker Hills Golf Club and sits in fourth place. Bethel leads the field with a score of 284. Sam Skaar (Sr., Coleraine) is leading the Gusties...
Women Take 10th, Men Finish 12th at Blugold Invitational
COLFAX, Wis. — The Gustavus men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational Friday, with the women’s team placing 10th of 25 and the men’s team posting a 12th place finish of 25. St. Olaf won both the women’s and men’s competition.
