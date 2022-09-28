Read full article on original website
syr.edu
OVMA Connect Offers Veterans a Chance to Build Relationships With Students, Alumni and Mentors in Their Community
In summer 2021, the University’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA) announced the launch of OVMA Connect, a mentoring platform powered by PeopleGrove that builds professional networks by connecting student veterans and alumni with career mentors in support of their career journey. OVMA Connect strives to offer practical and effective networking with the Syracuse University veteran and military-connected community. PeopleGrove expanded their capabilities beyond mentorship with the introduction of “higher education’s first career access platform,” which will offer an enhanced experience for all 300 OVMA Connect users and with an eye on increasing users.
Student Association Fall Elections Run Oct. 3-7
On campus, the Student Association (SA) serves as the University’s undergraduate student body government, and its elected leaders act as the representative voice for all undergraduate students. Their goal and primary focus? Striving to help make each student’s undergraduate experience the best it can be. The makeup of...
Campus Community Invited to Forum With Diversity and Inclusion Vice President Mary Grace A. Almandrez Oct. 4
Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Mary Grace A. Almandrez will host a campus forum to share updates on campus diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) efforts. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Goldstein Auditorium in the Schine Student Center. All...
