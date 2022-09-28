In summer 2021, the University’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA) announced the launch of OVMA Connect, a mentoring platform powered by PeopleGrove that builds professional networks by connecting student veterans and alumni with career mentors in support of their career journey. OVMA Connect strives to offer practical and effective networking with the Syracuse University veteran and military-connected community. PeopleGrove expanded their capabilities beyond mentorship with the introduction of “higher education’s first career access platform,” which will offer an enhanced experience for all 300 OVMA Connect users and with an eye on increasing users.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO