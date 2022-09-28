Read full article on original website
Apex Legends leak reveals how long-awaited gift system will work
Apex Legends players have waited for a Fortnite-style gifting feature to hit the game, and now, the anticipated feature is finally heading to the battle roylae. No matter which battle royale you choose to play, be it Fortnite, Warzone, or Apex Legends – it’s always nice to share items with your fellow teammates and friends. New and exciting skins are always arriving, such as crossovers with the Alien and Predator franchises respectively.
“Pay to win” Apex Legends emotes make you impossible to hit
Apex Legends players have raised concerns with a handful of emotes that appear to be “pay to win” as they make you pretty difficult to hit while gliding. As Apex Legends has gotten bigger and bigger over the last few years, Respawn Entertainment have gone heavy on the cosmetics side of things.
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass skins revealed: Cyber Demon Genji, Forest Ranger Cassidy, more
Overwatch 2 is just around the corner all of the Season 2 skins coming in the first battle pass have been revealed. Overwatch 2 finally launches on October 4, but we were fortunate enough to get our hands on the game early. In our Review in progress, we said, “Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay.”
Ubisoft once again delays 'Skull and Bones,' a game which will surely come out eventually
Has once again delayed its long, long-awaited pirate sim Skull and Bones. Last we heard, the game was scheduled to hit Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Steam, Epic Games Store, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft Connect . That's no longer the case, as the publisher has pushed back the release date to March 9th.
NICKMERCS explains why Apex Legends doesn’t need Warzone-style sequel
NICKMERCS played Warzone 2 early and enjoyed it, but he doesn’t believe Apex Legends needs a sequel. At Call of Duty Next, over 100 content creators got their hands on Warzone 2 for the first time. The highly anticipated battle royale sequel polarized community members because of the addition of AI implementation, removal of loadouts, and the new Gulag.
TikToker goes viral after buying used Pokemon game with “weirdest” save file
A TikToker decided to buy a used copy of Pokemon Pearl from GameStop and stumbled upon the weirdest save file he’s ever seen. Since the release of Red & Blue in 1996, the Pokemon franchise has become one of the most popular series of games worldwide. With nearly nine...
Slept-on Cold War AR is meta again after Warzone Season 5 Reloaded buff
Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update has brought about some big changes to the weapon pool, and has even made a classic Black Ops Cold War rifle meta once again. The Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone is the final big shake-up that the battle royale will receive before the launch of Warzone 2.0 – which is set to come in November.
How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch
With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
TenZ discovers the ultimate support player in random Valorant public match
TenZ is already a problem on the map for any team squaring off against him, but with the added boost from the “ultimate support player” in all of Valorant, he managed to transform into a whole new kind of issue. It’s well known what Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo is...
Pokemon Go players call out Niantic for horrible Legendary encounter rates in Battle League
Pokemon Go’s Battle League gives players the chance to catch Legendary Pokemon, but some trainers think that chance is way too slim. The Pokemon Go Battle League, or GBL, lets players take their strongest Pokemon into battle against other trainers. However, the GBL also gives players the chance to...
Modern Warfare 2 players plead for “classic MW2” audio pack as merged gameplay goes viral
Modern Warfare 2 players are obsessed with the idea of a classic MW2 audio pack, using sound cues, gunfire, and voicelines from the 2009 title, after a merged gameplay clip brought them together and exploded across social media. With the Modern Warfare 2 Beta now behind us, one that saw...
Pokemon Go players can’t stand Team Mystic Leader’s new look
At the start of October, Pokemon Go rolled out new styles for each of the team leaders and Team Mystic fans have been very vocal about their dislike for the new Blanche look. When players first launch Pokemon Go, they are tasked with choosing which of the three teams they want to be a part of: Mystic, Instinct, or Valor. Each team has its own leader, and like many characters in video games, their style hasn’t changed since the game was released in 2016.
Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops 2 was most “complete” CoD game
Dr Disrespect revealed his favorite CoD game, explaining why Black Ops 2 was the “purest” series entry. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta performed well numbers-wise but received a mixed reception. Dr Disrespect was very outspoken about the game’s problems. He argued Modern Warfare 2’s “horrific” SBMM makes the game destined to fail.
Call of Duty leaker reveals list of Modern Warfare 2 DMZ missions
A list of missions from the upcoming DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 appears to have been leaked, revealing what players can expect from the Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode. The extraction-style game mode was long rumored online but was finally confirmed by Activision at the COD Next event in September.
Nintendo breaks silence on supporting Smash esports after shutting down tournaments
Nintendo has finally broken its deafening silence in regards to finally supporting the Super Smash Bros esports scene after shutting down countless events over the years. Smash Bros and Nintendo have had a rocky relationship over the years with the Japanese gaming behemoth never truly embracing its grassroots competitive scene.
All Overwatch 2 characters: Upcoming heroes & abilities in OW2
Overwatch 2 is on the cusp of release and with countless characters on the roster, it’s key you familiarize yourself with all of the OW2 heroes and their abilities if you want to compete with the best. The heart of Overwatch 2 is its cast of powerful characters, each...
Best Lienna 57 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks
The Lienna 57 is a compact LMG that’s highly accurate and you’ll need a meta loadout in Season 5 Reloaded to maximize its damage. Season 5 Reloaded is finally here in Warzone and it marks the end of an era as Raven’s final significant update for the title.
Warzone’s ‘Eagles Nest’ idea would be perfect Resurgence map for Warzone 2
Call of Duty players are eager for Warzone 2 to implement a revamped Resurgence map, with one concept proving to be a hit with passionate players. Warzone has seen its environment change drastically since launching in March 2020. Players have battled it out in the streets of Verdansk, the jail cells of Rebirth Island, mountains of Caldera, and the tropical paradise of Fortune’s Keep.
GTA player takes peyote, hallucinates their own version of GTA 6
We do not recommend trying this at home
Zac mid has stunned fans at Worlds 2022: here’s how it works
After the first day of the 2022 World Championship, we’ve already seen our first off-meta pick come out from the VCS’s Bùi ‘Froggy’ Văn Minh Hải — Zac mid lane. It’s Worlds season, and that means it’s time for some off-meta picks. As the playstyles of multiple different regions come together, the meta evolves into a unique beast the likes of which is only ever seen at international tournaments.
