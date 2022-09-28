ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends leak reveals how long-awaited gift system will work

Apex Legends players have waited for a Fortnite-style gifting feature to hit the game, and now, the anticipated feature is finally heading to the battle roylae. No matter which battle royale you choose to play, be it Fortnite, Warzone, or Apex Legends – it’s always nice to share items with your fellow teammates and friends. New and exciting skins are always arriving, such as crossovers with the Alien and Predator franchises respectively.
“Pay to win” Apex Legends emotes make you impossible to hit

Apex Legends players have raised concerns with a handful of emotes that appear to be “pay to win” as they make you pretty difficult to hit while gliding. As Apex Legends has gotten bigger and bigger over the last few years, Respawn Entertainment have gone heavy on the cosmetics side of things.
NICKMERCS explains why Apex Legends doesn’t need Warzone-style sequel

NICKMERCS played Warzone 2 early and enjoyed it, but he doesn’t believe Apex Legends needs a sequel. At Call of Duty Next, over 100 content creators got their hands on Warzone 2 for the first time. The highly anticipated battle royale sequel polarized community members because of the addition of AI implementation, removal of loadouts, and the new Gulag.
Slept-on Cold War AR is meta again after Warzone Season 5 Reloaded buff

Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update has brought about some big changes to the weapon pool, and has even made a classic Black Ops Cold War rifle meta once again. The Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone is the final big shake-up that the battle royale will receive before the launch of Warzone 2.0 – which is set to come in November.
How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch

With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
Pokemon Go players can’t stand Team Mystic Leader’s new look

At the start of October, Pokemon Go rolled out new styles for each of the team leaders and Team Mystic fans have been very vocal about their dislike for the new Blanche look. When players first launch Pokemon Go, they are tasked with choosing which of the three teams they want to be a part of: Mystic, Instinct, or Valor. Each team has its own leader, and like many characters in video games, their style hasn’t changed since the game was released in 2016.
Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops 2 was most “complete” CoD game

Dr Disrespect revealed his favorite CoD game, explaining why Black Ops 2 was the “purest” series entry. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta performed well numbers-wise but received a mixed reception. Dr Disrespect was very outspoken about the game’s problems. He argued Modern Warfare 2’s “horrific” SBMM makes the game destined to fail.
Call of Duty leaker reveals list of Modern Warfare 2 DMZ missions

A list of missions from the upcoming DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 appears to have been leaked, revealing what players can expect from the Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode. The extraction-style game mode was long rumored online but was finally confirmed by Activision at the COD Next event in September.
All Overwatch 2 characters: Upcoming heroes & abilities in OW2

Overwatch 2 is on the cusp of release and with countless characters on the roster, it’s key you familiarize yourself with all of the OW2 heroes and their abilities if you want to compete with the best. The heart of Overwatch 2 is its cast of powerful characters, each...
Best Lienna 57 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The Lienna 57 is a compact LMG that’s highly accurate and you’ll need a meta loadout in Season 5 Reloaded to maximize its damage. Season 5 Reloaded is finally here in Warzone and it marks the end of an era as Raven’s final significant update for the title.
Warzone’s ‘Eagles Nest’ idea would be perfect Resurgence map for Warzone 2

Call of Duty players are eager for Warzone 2 to implement a revamped Resurgence map, with one concept proving to be a hit with passionate players. Warzone has seen its environment change drastically since launching in March 2020. Players have battled it out in the streets of Verdansk, the jail cells of Rebirth Island, mountains of Caldera, and the tropical paradise of Fortune’s Keep.
Zac mid has stunned fans at Worlds 2022: here’s how it works

After the first day of the 2022 World Championship, we’ve already seen our first off-meta pick come out from the VCS’s Bùi ‘Froggy’ Văn Minh Hải — Zac mid lane. It’s Worlds season, and that means it’s time for some off-meta picks. As the playstyles of multiple different regions come together, the meta evolves into a unique beast the likes of which is only ever seen at international tournaments.
