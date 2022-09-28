ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
chathamjournal.com

Sheriff’s office responds to physical confrontation at Northwood High School

Pittsboro, NC – On the morning of September 20, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a physical confrontation in progress in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro. Student Resource Officers (SROs) on campus immediately responded to the parking lot where they encountered multiple students and adults engaged in a physical altercation.
PITTSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Crime & Safety
sanfordnc.net

Lee County Emergency Management Team Monitoring Hurricane Ian

The following information from Lee County Government is being shared as a courtesy to our residents. The Lee County Emergency Management team has been monitoring Hurricane Ian since its start and preparing for the possibility of an impact to Lee County. Members of the team met with County leadership yesterday...
SANFORD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Carthage Century Committee receives grant for small businesses

The Carthage Century Committee recently received a $25,000 Hometown Revitalization Grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to support small businesses in downtown Carthage. Recognizing the tremendous value small businesses across Duke Energy’s NC service territory bring to creating vibrant downtowns, the Duke Energy Foundation awarded a total of $500,000 to 20 nonprofits across the state.
CARTHAGE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Fields
arizonasuntimes.com

Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases

Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

Suspect apprehended in Dobbins Heights shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Local, state and federal law enforcement officers recently apprehended a man wanted for a shooting earlier this month. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that 26-year-old Sherman Cornelius Bass, of Rockingham, was arrested Monday, Sept. 26 and charged with shooting and injuring a man off of Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pinecrest High School
The Richmond Observer

Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures

ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man allegedly crashes into three law enforcement vehicles during car chase

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Hope Mills is charged with crashing into three law enforcement vehicles during a police chase in Clarkton on Tuesday, September 27. Per the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, their Community Impact Team saw 29-year-old Joseph Wayne Hunt in a black truck. He had multiple active arrest warrants and his license had been revoked, so law enforcement attempted to pull him over.
CLARKTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

Thomasville neighbors concerned about reckless driving

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeding, passing school buses and not stopping at some stop signs are some of the biggest concerns for people living along Meadow Lark Lane and Falling Creek Drive in Thomasville. They say they want to see something done to slow down drivers before someone gets seriously hurt. Our crews spotted at […]
THOMASVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy