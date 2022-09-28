Read full article on original website
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
Greensboro police respond to ‘possible armed subject’ at Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers responded to a possible armed subject at Dudley High School on Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, GPD came to Dudley after getting a report of a possible armed subject. Staff at Dudley and Dudley’s Greensboro Police School Resource Officer eventually located […]
Fayetteville city councilmember creates solution for homeless military veterans
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville city councilmember is investing her own money into a solution for the growing homelessness among military veterans. District 1 Councilwoman Kathy Jensen and her brother turned their old motel into apartments for homeless military veterans. Yadkin Villas, located just a one-third of a...
Sheriff’s office responds to physical confrontation at Northwood High School
Pittsboro, NC – On the morning of September 20, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a physical confrontation in progress in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro. Student Resource Officers (SROs) on campus immediately responded to the parking lot where they encountered multiple students and adults engaged in a physical altercation.
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
Fayetteville man sentenced for drug, gun charges
A Fayetteville man was sentenced for gun and drug charges in federal court on Tuesday, according to officials.
Lee County Emergency Management Team Monitoring Hurricane Ian
The following information from Lee County Government is being shared as a courtesy to our residents. The Lee County Emergency Management team has been monitoring Hurricane Ian since its start and preparing for the possibility of an impact to Lee County. Members of the team met with County leadership yesterday...
Carthage Century Committee receives grant for small businesses
The Carthage Century Committee recently received a $25,000 Hometown Revitalization Grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to support small businesses in downtown Carthage. Recognizing the tremendous value small businesses across Duke Energy’s NC service territory bring to creating vibrant downtowns, the Duke Energy Foundation awarded a total of $500,000 to 20 nonprofits across the state.
Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases
Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
3 North Carolina inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina who have served long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release […]
Suspect apprehended in Dobbins Heights shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Local, state and federal law enforcement officers recently apprehended a man wanted for a shooting earlier this month. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that 26-year-old Sherman Cornelius Bass, of Rockingham, was arrested Monday, Sept. 26 and charged with shooting and injuring a man off of Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights.
Moore County Schools closed Friday for Tropical Storm Ian, district says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Schools will be closed to all students Friday due to expected inclement weather from Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release from the district. The district says staff may work if they deem it safe to travel from their homes. They can...
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures
ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
Man allegedly crashes into three law enforcement vehicles during car chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Hope Mills is charged with crashing into three law enforcement vehicles during a police chase in Clarkton on Tuesday, September 27. Per the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, their Community Impact Team saw 29-year-old Joseph Wayne Hunt in a black truck. He had multiple active arrest warrants and his license had been revoked, so law enforcement attempted to pull him over.
Randolph County woman opens her home to those seeking shelter during Hurricane Ian
LIBERTY, N.C. — A woman in Randolph County is opening her doors to people who need to seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Christine Laughlin was in Florida during Hurricane Andrew and understands the struggle of getting through a hurricane. She and her family and friends were asked to evacuate...
Be careful on the roads: Ian knocks down power lines, trees
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several roads in central North Carolina were blocked by fallen trees on Saturday morning, a couple hours after Ian swept across the state with strong winds and heavy rain. "As the sun comes up and crews get out, we'll get a better sense of the extent...
Security cameras capture Alamance County chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of the serious injuries he sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. The vehicle Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath […]
Thomasville neighbors concerned about reckless driving
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeding, passing school buses and not stopping at some stop signs are some of the biggest concerns for people living along Meadow Lark Lane and Falling Creek Drive in Thomasville. They say they want to see something done to slow down drivers before someone gets seriously hurt. Our crews spotted at […]
