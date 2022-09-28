Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina Andras
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Moldy tongs, tavern full of flies, algae-clogged deli cooler lead to low health scores
SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store ordered to immediately stop selling pickles and pizza, a tavern full of flies and serving tongs covered in mold. Those are just a few of the violations cited by health inspectors after recent visits to San Antonio food businesses. UMART Grocery, located in...
KENS 5
Eat, Play and Watch a Movie | Great Day SA
Santikos in Cibolo is offering much more than just movies! Enjoy their food, arcade and bowling alley as well! Segment sponsored by Santikos Entertainment.
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
San Antonio Current
Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
If you live in SA, you probably have a regular breakfast taco order. In fact, there's a good chance you stick to that same routine every time you step up to the counter or pull into the drive-thru. Those taco choices are important, because they say a lot about who...
KSAT 12
30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It might not have felt like fall during the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 but cooler weather has finally rolled into Texas after a record-breakingly hot summer. Now that it’s starting to feel like fall, people are searching out patios to relax and enjoy the season.
KENS 5
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
Mosquitoes were effectively dormant during this summer's drought. As rain returns to San Antonio, the pests will re-emerge.
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month
The Thursday, Oct. 20 food festival will include more than 20 San Antonio chefs and restaurants.
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
Karolina’s Antiques holds grand opening for second San Antonio location
This grand opening is more like a party.
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
12 San Antonio buffets to indulge in flavorful dishes from across the globe
Bring your appetite to these buffets.
KENS 5
Chas Market & Kitchen serves up authentic Korean food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a local restaurant and market that has been around since the 1980s, not far from downtown. And viewer Amanda recommended them for Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Chas Market & Kitchen, located on 1431 N Pine Street. They started serving Korean...
tpr.org
Oktoberfest opens in Fredericksburg, and pumpkin patches sprout in San Antonio
Many communities wait for the arrival of slightly cooler temperatures in the fall to host trademark events. This weekend includes Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg. Also, pumpkin patches are sprouting around San Antonio ahead of Halloween. Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg runs through Sunday. Highlights on Saturday include the Kraut Run and stein-hoisting contest,...
KENS 5
Competition underway at Camp Bullis to find the best combat medics
"They're all going through very grueling conditions together. So the respect just grows."
sanantoniomag.com
Diners Find a Tribute to San Antonio’s Past at Four Brothers
In May 1852 four French missionaries from the Society of Mary arrived in downtown San Antonio. A Galveston-based bishop had tasked the four Marianist brothers with opening a school in San Antonio to share their teachings, and the group built a limestone building that opened as St. Mary’s Institute in 1853. By 1968, the facility had been transformed into the city’s first luxury hotel—roots that the Omni La Mansión del Rio continue today. The hotel’s newest restaurant, Four Brothers, is a tribute to those French missionaries who first established the site.
foxsanantonio.com
Whata-milestone! San Antonio woman celebrates 104th birthday at Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO -- What other way to bring in your 104th birthday than to do so at Texas' favorite -- Whataburger!. That's exactly what Fern George did with family and friends surrounding her. The birthday celebration was held for her Thursday afternoon at the Whataburger location off Rigsby Ave. and...
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
