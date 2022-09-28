ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It might not have felt like fall during the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 but cooler weather has finally rolled into Texas after a record-breakingly hot summer. Now that it’s starting to feel like fall, people are searching out patios to relax and enjoy the season.
tpr.org

Oktoberfest opens in Fredericksburg, and pumpkin patches sprout in San Antonio

Many communities wait for the arrival of slightly cooler temperatures in the fall to host trademark events. This weekend includes Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg. Also, pumpkin patches are sprouting around San Antonio ahead of Halloween. Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg runs through Sunday. Highlights on Saturday include the Kraut Run and stein-hoisting contest,...
sanantoniomag.com

Diners Find a Tribute to San Antonio’s Past at Four Brothers

In May 1852 four French missionaries from the Society of Mary arrived in downtown San Antonio. A Galveston-based bishop had tasked the four Marianist brothers with opening a school in San Antonio to share their teachings, and the group built a limestone building that opened as St. Mary’s Institute in 1853. By 1968, the facility had been transformed into the city’s first luxury hotel—roots that the Omni La Mansión del Rio continue today. The hotel’s newest restaurant, Four Brothers, is a tribute to those French missionaries who first established the site.
