In May 1852 four French missionaries from the Society of Mary arrived in downtown San Antonio. A Galveston-based bishop had tasked the four Marianist brothers with opening a school in San Antonio to share their teachings, and the group built a limestone building that opened as St. Mary’s Institute in 1853. By 1968, the facility had been transformed into the city’s first luxury hotel—roots that the Omni La Mansión del Rio continue today. The hotel’s newest restaurant, Four Brothers, is a tribute to those French missionaries who first established the site.

