ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 27

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was a decrease in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 34 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations dropped in this week's report after rising quite a bit last week.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Park, MN
City
Lester Prairie, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Woodbury, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
City
Spring Grove, MN
City
Waconia, MN
City
Aitkin, MN
City
Barnesville, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Princeton, MN
City
Esko, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Felton, MN
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Houston, MN
City
Chatfield, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
City
Rosemount, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Minnesota River#Nine Man Football#American Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Minneota#Grove#Eden Prairie#The Associated Press#Wheaton Herman Norcross#Mountain Iron Buhl#Renville Co#Kittson Co#Norman Co#East U H#Fillmore Central
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
MinnPost

Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads

At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida

MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy