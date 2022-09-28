Read full article on original website
Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Stir Up Romance Rumors After Photographed Kissing
Rumors are running rampant after Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted Wednesday night (9/28/22) at a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s in New York’s East Village. An eyewitness says, “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at [the] restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces."
