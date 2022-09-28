ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Stir Up Romance Rumors After Photographed Kissing

Rumors are running rampant after Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted Wednesday night (9/28/22) at a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s in New York’s East Village. An eyewitness says, “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at [the] restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces."
