What is Vibranium, Marvel's super strong metal?

By Samantha Puc
 3 days ago

In the Marvel Universe and the MCU, there's no stronger naturally-occurring metalloid than Vibranium - but what exactly is it?

Some of the most powerful weapons in Marvel canon are made of Vibranium, including Captain America's iconic shield and Black Panther 's suit. It made its MCU debut alongside Steve Rogers in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, and it's taken on an even larger role since its source was explained in 2018's Black Panther.

Because of its connection to Black Panther's ancestral homelands and tech, Vibranium will definitely feature in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , and it will surely continue to be a mainstay of the MCU just as it has been in Marvel Comics.

Here's what you need to know about this rare metal.

What is Vibranium?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTbwN_0iEHyFjD00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Vibranium is a powerful metal that can absorb, store, and release large amounts of kinetic energy. In Marvel Comics lore, true Vibranium can only be mined in Wakanda, which is the primary reason the isolated nation has built such a strong economy.

Vibranium is widely sought by villains and heroes alike, and it's used for some of the most incredible weapons in the Marvel Universe.

*Adamantium, a metal alloy used by superheroes like Wolverine (his skeleton and claws are sheathed in it) and supervillains like Ultron, includes Vibranium in its formula and has been depicted in Marvel Comics as the world's strongest substance, but it has not made an appearance in the MCU as of yet.

Vibranium first appeared in 1966's Daredevil #13 , written by Stan Lee and drawn by John Romita, and it's depicted as being able to cut through any other metal with ease by liquifying it. However, this is later revealed as the Antarctic Vibranium variant, dubbed 'Anti-Metal,' which is native to the hidden prehistoric Antarctic region known as the Savage Land.

There are four Bibranium variants in total, but what we refer to as simply 'Vibranium' comes from Wakanda. This type, which is the most common, first appeared in 1966's Fantastic Four #53 , by Lee and Jack Kirby. Wakandan Vibranium can absorb sound in addition to its kinetic properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YG0k_0iEHyFjD00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wakandan and Antarctic Vibranium are also mutagens that can alter the cellular properties of living things like humans, flora, and fauna. That's how the Heart-Shaped Herb that must be consumed by Wakandans to gain the powers of the Black Panther gained its transformative properties. And last but not least, Vibranium can enhance mystical energies.

The other two variants of Vibranium are known as "artificial" and "living." The former comes in two forms: NuForm, an alchemic blend created by the Roxxon Corporation in Iron Man #121 (1979), and Reverbium, a more dangerous version created by Professor Sajani Jaffrey at Horizon Labs in The Amazing Spider-Man #648 (2010).

Living Vibranium is a naturally occurring, sentient metal discovered in the echo caves of the Dora Milaje by famed Wakandan scientist and Wakanda University professor Obinna Nwabueze in Black Panther: Long Live The King #5 (2017). The Dora each take some of it into their bodies when they join the king's personal guard, in addition to creating their weapons from the material to harness its power.

In terms of how Vibranium appears in the Marvel Universe, the most famous example is Captain America's shield, which was made through a unique smelting process that has yet to be recreated . That concept plays into the current Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty title, as does the origin of the Vibranium that made the shield itself - which was given to Steve Rogers personally by T'Chaka, T'Challa's father.

The MCU partially recreates this origin, with Steve Rogers' shield having been made in a top-secret Vibranium smelting process, just like in comics. And everyone who's seen Black Panther will be familiar with Vibranium as the source of Black Panther's tech and the larger wealth of Wakanda - and with Ulysses Klaw's obsession with the rare metal, all of which come straight from comics.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain Namor has a long comic history with T'Challa and Wakanda .

Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Team Up With the X-Men Now That Hugh Jackman Is Bringing Wolverine to the MCU

Hugh Jackman’s surprise return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” is one of the biggest film stories of the week, but Marvel stalwart Elizabeth Olsen is only just finding out about it. The Scarlet Witch got the news about about Jackman’s return broken to her ‘On the Carpet,’ powered by DIRECTV at Variety’s Power of Women, and she expressed shock over the revelation. “Oh really?” Olsen asked when she heard the news. “Wow!” Now that Jackman is returning as Wolverine, Olsen wants Scarlet Witch to team up with more X-Men characters on the big screen. After all, the character of Scarlet Witch is...
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU

She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Teases Villainous Future for Ned

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, there were numerous rumors of what to expect from the film. There were rumors that turned out to be true, like Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning as their respective Spider-Men. There was a rumor that Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) would become a villain at some point in the film, with this character's comic book destiny being becoming the Hob Goblin. After the events of No Way Home, it seems like that rumor is more likely to come true in a future film. During a new interview with Esquire. Batalon teased the villainous future of his character.
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War

Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
Deadpool fans have outwitted themselves over MCU clues in Wolverine announcement trailer

There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Addresses If Elizabeth Olsen Will Return as Wanda

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch buried and presumed dead under a pile of rubble. Wanda Maximoff took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2 after co-starring in the WandaVision series on Disney+. Wanda was an Avenger and helped save the world from Thanos and his Black Order, but became influenced by the supernatural Darkhold book attempting to find his twin boys from WandaVision. She's been a hero and a villain in the comics, and according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, that same future may be in store for Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
