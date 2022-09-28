Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Small New Jerey Town Transforms into a Halloween Wonderland Every YearTravel MavenClinton, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online
Fall festival in South Whitehall Twp. has vendors, activities, and live music
Fall festival in South Whitehall Twp. has vendors, activities, and live music. If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate the fall season, you've got plenty of options around our area.
WGAL
Rock Lititz to host live event fabrication job fair
LITITZ, Pa. — Rock Lititz and other companies in the live event industry are holding a job fair. The companies are looking for welders, machinists, carpenters, electricians, computer numerical control operators and more. In addition to Rock Lititz, representatives from nine other companies will share employment opportunities: Clair Global,...
JOBS・
theburgnews.com
Cheers & Changes: Midtown Tavern in Harrisburg to close, with plans to sell to local restaurateur
It’s the last call for a popular Harrisburg restaurant and bar, but its doors may not be closed for long. The Midtown Tavern announced on Friday that it would close after several decades in business, with plans to sell to a local restaurateur. “I’ve been doing this all my...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Civic Theater sells longtime home in downtown
READING, Pa. — It was a handshake handover for a place filled with memories. "I'm feeling a sense of relief," said Jeannette DeAngelo, the president of Reading Civic Theater, "a sense of sadness, because I've spent many, many years here at this hall." The last page of the script...
Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.
The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
WFMZ-TV Online
A sneak peek at Bethlehem's Harvest Fest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A popular street festival returns to Bethlehem this weekend. Harvest Fest features soup, wine, and beer tasting trails. This year, it will take place in shops and restaurants along Main and Broad streets. Watch the video of 69 News reporter Ali Reid in Bethlehem with the preview.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]
No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
Pa. secretary of agriculture reveals 2023 Pa. Farm Show theme
On Friday, Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: "Rooted in Progress." The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Digital Collegian
Penn State alumnus brings attention to those ‘typically bypassed’ in Lancaster
Penn State alumnus John Hursh said he remembered it being a hot and sunny day in July when he first saw an elderly woman laying on the ground at the bus stop. Hursh said he remembered thinking, “Why do we collectively as a community allow that?”. To Hursh, the...
From Haunted Hayrides to Apple Cider Donuts, These Chester County Destinations Have it All for Fall
Pick from the large bounty of pumpkins at Colonial Gardens in Phoenixville.Image via Colonial Gardens. There are plenty of ways you can welcome in the spirit of spooky season, and luckily there’s an abundance of fall activities in Chester County for you and your family, writes Michelle Reese for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
theburgnews.com
Market Launch: Fresh Market brings Hershey residents, visitors new levels of food options
Last month, on a recent Thursday morning, a handful of people waited outside of locked doors for one of the most anticipated events in recent Hershey history. In the warm morning air, the excitement was building. On that day, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square opened in the former post...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Made Right Here: East Penn Manufacturing
LYONS, Pa. - East Penn Manufacturing has been making batteries in Berks County for more than seven decades. "We make batteries for wheelchairs, for trucking, for forklift trucks, for telecommunication backup systems" and much more, says Chief Manufacturing Officer Larry Mikesiewicz. Most of it is done locally across its more...
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: The Red Headed League Public House (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
WFMZ-TV Online
Oktoberfest set to kick off in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests. Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were...
