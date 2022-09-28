ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick Township, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Rock Lititz to host live event fabrication job fair

LITITZ, Pa. — Rock Lititz and other companies in the live event industry are holding a job fair. The companies are looking for welders, machinists, carpenters, electricians, computer numerical control operators and more. In addition to Rock Lititz, representatives from nine other companies will share employment opportunities: Clair Global,...
JOBS
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Civic Theater sells longtime home in downtown

READING, Pa. — It was a handshake handover for a place filled with memories. "I'm feeling a sense of relief," said Jeannette DeAngelo, the president of Reading Civic Theater, "a sense of sadness, because I've spent many, many years here at this hall." The last page of the script...
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick Township, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Lancaster County, PA
Entertainment
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
PennLive.com

Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.

The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

A sneak peek at Bethlehem's Harvest Fest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A popular street festival returns to Bethlehem this weekend. Harvest Fest features soup, wine, and beer tasting trails. This year, it will take place in shops and restaurants along Main and Broad streets. Watch the video of 69 News reporter Ali Reid in Bethlehem with the preview.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Melissa Frost

Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]

No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Justin Timberlake
WFMZ-TV Online

Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Job Fair
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
STRASBURG, PA
abc27.com

Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WFMZ-TV Online

Made Right Here: East Penn Manufacturing

LYONS, Pa. - East Penn Manufacturing has been making batteries in Berks County for more than seven decades. "We make batteries for wheelchairs, for trucking, for forklift trucks, for telecommunication backup systems" and much more, says Chief Manufacturing Officer Larry Mikesiewicz. Most of it is done locally across its more...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: The Red Headed League Public House (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oktoberfest set to kick off in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests. Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy