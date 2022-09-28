ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

DCAD approves lower budget with next chief appraiser in the works

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSGdv_0iEHgclO00
Buy Now The Denton Central Appraisal District building, on Morse Street, is shown in 2019. DRC file photo

Nearing the appointment of its next chief appraiser, the Denton Central Appraisal District approved a new, less expensive budget Tuesday after governmental bodies throughout the county threw out its first attempt.

2023 budget

Politics
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

