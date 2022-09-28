Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian Wallops Florida, Heads North
SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
US News and World Report
Judge Hears Arguments Challenging New York's New Gun Law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property. The argument was made...
US News and World Report
Body of 2-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Northern Indiana Creek
MONON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 2-year-old boy has been recovered from a northern Indiana creek, the state Department of Natural Resources says. White County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Friday about an unresponsive child who was pulled from Big Monon Creek in the White County town of Monon, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, the department said.
