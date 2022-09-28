Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
clevelandcountyherald.com
Hwy 79-63 Junk Hunt Begins Next Week
RISON - The seventh annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 with miles of yard sales throughout Cleveland County and beyond. Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King said the Junk Hunt will follow the same route as it has in previous years, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the route turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the hunt takes two paths, one turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Wood‐lawn and Randall. The second path, heads south on Hwy. 63 through Hermitage and on to Morro Bay, then expands to Strong on Hwy. 275.
kkyr.com
Country Music Star Jo Dee Messina Coming to El Dorado, Arkansas
Country star Jo Dee Messina is coming to El Dorado, Arkansas to perform in the historic Murphy Arts District on November 3, 2022. Messina had a string of hits in the 90s including her breakout hit, “Heads Carolina, Tails California”, which the song has been given new life by Cole Swindell, "She Had Me At Tails California," the melody is the same but the song's lyrics have been rewritten. As a matter of fact, Jo Dee appears toward the end of the music video, for those nostalgic fans who remember the song and for a whole new generation of country music fans who may not know who she is.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
arkadelphian.com
AHS announces 2022 Homecoming court
Arkadelphia Public Schools will celebrate their 2022 football homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30. The Homecoming court will be presented to the student body at a pep rally at 1:30 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Later that evening, the presentation of the court and coronation ceremony will begin at 6:20 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Following the coronation ceremony, the Badgers will take on Mena in a conference matchup at 7 p.m. The students and staff at Arkadelphia High School would like to invite everyone to attend the Homecoming events.
I-30 lanes near Benton closed after crane 'knocks down' power lines
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Traffic officials announced that I-30 eastbound and westbound lanes in Saline County are closed after a crane working in the area "knocked down power lines." The incident reportedly happened near exit 114 just west of Benton with traffic being blocked as a result. There is...
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
myarklamiss.com
Medical Center of South Arkansas’s Behavioral Health Unit to open Monday, October 3
EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)– South Arkansas individuals in need of mental health services can now find treatment close to home. On September 30, the Medical Center of South Arkansas held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Behavioral Health Unit. “We will be able to get patients in...
Arkansas mother raising sudden cardiac arrest awareness after losing teenage son
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— A South Arkansas mother who is also a nurse is raising awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest after losing her son at the age of 16 due to a heart defect they never knew about. Michelle Temple says her son Grayson was a student-athlete whose heart condition went undetected. “Back in December […]
Arkansas prisons reach 105% capacity; Dept. of Corrections to release a few hundred parolees early
The Arkansas Department of Corrections voted Friday, September 23, to release nearly 400 parolees early due to overcrowding issues across prisons in the state.
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
arkadelphian.com
Equipment arrives for Veolia expansion
GUM SPRINGS — The first of two massive air scrubber technologies arrived this week at the Veolia Gum Springs facility in the Clark County Industrial Park, plant officials announced Thursday. A tractor-trailer delivered the scrubber to the local facility, hauling it in from Houston, Texas. According to Matt Burgard,...
FBI provides tips on what to do if you are facing an active shooter situation
If that terrible moment comes and bullets start flying, do you know what to do?
