Kingsland, AR

Hwy 79-63 Junk Hunt Begins Next Week

RISON - The seventh annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 with miles of yard sales throughout Cleveland County and beyond. Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King said the Junk Hunt will follow the same route as it has in previous years, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the route turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the hunt takes two paths, one turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Wood‐lawn and Randall. The second path, heads south on Hwy. 63 through Hermitage and on to Morro Bay, then expands to Strong on Hwy. 275.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
Country Music Star Jo Dee Messina Coming to El Dorado, Arkansas

Country star Jo Dee Messina is coming to El Dorado, Arkansas to perform in the historic Murphy Arts District on November 3, 2022. Messina had a string of hits in the 90s including her breakout hit, “Heads Carolina, Tails California”, which the song has been given new life by Cole Swindell, "She Had Me At Tails California," the melody is the same but the song's lyrics have been rewritten. As a matter of fact, Jo Dee appears toward the end of the music video, for those nostalgic fans who remember the song and for a whole new generation of country music fans who may not know who she is.
EL DORADO, AR
Kingsland, AR
Arkansas Government
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
AHS announces 2022 Homecoming court

Arkadelphia Public Schools will celebrate their 2022 football homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30. The Homecoming court will be presented to the student body at a pep rally at 1:30 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Later that evening, the presentation of the court and coronation ceremony will begin at 6:20 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Following the coronation ceremony, the Badgers will take on Mena in a conference matchup at 7 p.m. The students and staff at Arkadelphia High School would like to invite everyone to attend the Homecoming events.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Equipment arrives for Veolia expansion

GUM SPRINGS — The first of two massive air scrubber technologies arrived this week at the Veolia Gum Springs facility in the Clark County Industrial Park, plant officials announced Thursday. A tractor-trailer delivered the scrubber to the local facility, hauling it in from Houston, Texas. According to Matt Burgard,...
CLARK COUNTY, AR

