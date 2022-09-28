CLEVELAND -- After a season filled with stops, starts and trips to the injured list, Aaron Civale took the mound Friday for his penultimate start of the regular season. And while Civale probably won’t be called upon to start one of the games in the Guardians’ best-of-three Wild Card Series next weekend, Friday’s start was a perfect of example of how dangerous he could be in the American League Division Series, as he twirled six strong innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts and no walks in Cleveland’s 6-3 win over the Royals at Progressive Field.

