MLB
'First step' complete: Resilient Rays punch ticket to postseason
HOUSTON -- The floor of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park was littered with corks from champagne bottles and caps from cans of Budweiser. In the center of the room, veteran outfielder David Peralta strapped on goggles and sprayed two bottles of bubbly at a time. Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Pete Fairbanks, among others, doused their unsuspecting teammates and coaches with beer.
MLB
Ashcraft falters in disappointing start vs. Cubs
CHICAGO -- Reds rookie pitcher Graham Ashcraft prefers to induce weak contact early in counts, but certainly has strikeout stuff to fall back on when he needs it. On Friday afternoon vs. the Cubs, Ashcraft could've really used a strikeout or two to escape a second-inning jam. With runners on...
MLB
Castillo K's 8 in final outing before WC start
SEATTLE -- If last night felt like it’s all becoming very real, consider that the next time Luis Castillo takes the mound after Saturday’s dominant start that led to a 5-1 win over Oakland, it’ll be in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series next Friday.
MLB
Young A's inspired by playoff atmosphere: 'That's where I want to be'
SEATTLE -- Anticipating a raucous atmosphere playing in front of a sold-out crowd whose home team was on the verge of clinching its first playoff berth since 2001, A’s manager Mark Kotsay was curious as to how his young team would react. "This place is going to be loud,"...
MLB
'Locked in': Mariners' magic number is 1 after walk-off
SEATTLE -- It’s all down to one. With a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Rangers on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners are one win or one Orioles loss away from clinching their first postseason berth since 2001, meaning they could punch their ticket as soon as Friday.
MLB
Singer's season has him in elite Royals company
CLEVELAND -- It didn’t end the way he would have liked, but Friday’s outing didn’t take away from Brady Singer’s stellar 2022 season. For the first four innings of the Royals’ 6-3 series-opening loss to the Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday, Singer looked like the dominant pitcher he’s shown he can be.
MLB
Oviedo solid again but can't best Pujols, old club
ST. LOUIS -- Johan Oviedo was plenty familiar with the small mountain of light-colored dirt that stands in the middle of Busch Stadium. For parts of three seasons, Oviedo called that mound home. On Friday, Oviedo toed that rubber for the first time as the enemy. In his return to...
MLB
Realmuto makes history with 20-20 season
WASHINGTON -- Don’t run on J.T. Realmuto. But Realmuto just might run on you. He stole his 19th, 20th and 21st bases of the season in the Phillies' 5-1 victory over the Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park. Realmuto became just the second catcher in AL/NL history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season. Ivan “Pudge" Rodriguez is the only other catcher to do it. He hit 35 home runs and stole 25 bases with the 1999 Rangers.
MLB
9 RBIs between García, Meneses give glimpse of future
WASHINGTON -- This season, the Nationals have been looking for key contributors to their future. On Saturday, 22-year-old Luis García and 30-year-old rookie Joey Meneses gave them another glimpse of the potential upon which they could build. García and Meneses combined for a pair of home runs and nine...
MLB
Rays ready to 'turn the page' with WC berth in reach
CLEVELAND -- At some point during the Rays’ game against the Guardians on Thursday night, the visitors’ clubhouse at Progressive Field began preparing for a party worthy of a postseason clinch. The three large black couches were wheeled out, the lockers and floors were covered in protective wrap...
MLB
Finishing strong, Civale prepped for key playoff role
CLEVELAND -- After a season filled with stops, starts and trips to the injured list, Aaron Civale took the mound Friday for his penultimate start of the regular season. And while Civale probably won’t be called upon to start one of the games in the Guardians’ best-of-three Wild Card Series next weekend, Friday’s start was a perfect of example of how dangerous he could be in the American League Division Series, as he twirled six strong innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts and no walks in Cleveland’s 6-3 win over the Royals at Progressive Field.
MLB
Lyles dominates Yanks, but O's are eliminated
NEW YORK -- It was a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, and Orioles right-hander Jordan Lyles knew the fans wanted to see Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge break Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 homers. Unfortunately for the fans, Judge didn't hit a...
MLB
Brennan swinging for spot on playoff roster
CLEVELAND -- Nine days ago, Will Brennan wasn’t even on the Guardians’ roster. It’s not like the team’s No. 20 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, hadn’t earned the right to get his shot in the big leagues yet. He’d been raking in the Minors all season long. But the Guardians thought it was best to give Brennan as long of a chance as possible to play on an everyday basis before coming up to the big leagues and getting more sporadic playing time.
MLB
Gian-BOMB! Stanton smashes 447-foot HR
NEW YORK -- While the 45,428 fans that packed Yankee Stadium for Saturday’s chilly 8-0 win over the Orioles weren’t lucky enough to witness any history-setting home runs, they were treated to a plenty impressive big fly from the Yankees’ other big bopper. Remember him?. Giancarlo Stanton...
MLB
Pujols feels 'extra special' after hitting No. 701 at Busch
ST. LOUIS -- Even though the 27th sellout crowd of the season jammed inside Busch Stadium to celebrate Albert Pujols joining the 700 home run club last week and watch the final regular-season series of his illustrious career, he said it’s easy to control his emotions because he feels he has plenty more opportunities to play baseball in St. Louis before he retires.
MLB
Here are your All-Star picks for September
The Major League Baseball regular season is just about six months long, which allows us to break the season into six convenient chunks. Each of these chunks is equal, even if it doesn’t seem that way at the time. Throughout the year, we have put together an All-Star Team...
MLB
50 years ago, Clemente notched 3,000th hit in his final at-bat
At the time, there was no way of knowing that Sept. 30, 1972 -- 50 years ago today -- would mark the final time Roberto Clemente stepped to the plate in a regular-season game. Nor was there any way of knowing that Clemente’s fourth-inning double off the Mets’ Jon Matlack would be the last hit he’d collect.
MLB
5 players outperforming their first-half selves
It happens every year: Star hitters get off to a slow start, and it seems like they're in for a lost season. A three-week slump in July might not draw a ton of attention, but early in the schedule, it stands out in a big way. The 2022 season was no exception, but April and May aren't always the final word.
MLB
Orioles 'gave it a good run' in promising year
NEW YORK -- The Orioles were in their hotel rooms late Friday night when they learned they were eliminated from postseason contention after the Mariners defeated the A's, 2-1, and the Rays beat the Astros, 7-3. The Mariners will make their first playoff appearance in 21 years. Orioles manager Brandon...
MLB
With clinch in sight, here are 4 keys for Rays
HOUSTON -- The Rays were six outs away from spraying champagne at Progressive Field on Thursday night. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and carried it into the eighth, getting close to starting a celebration that surely would have lasted throughout their flight to Houston. But the...
