OHP: Trucker Arrested After Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Turner Turnpike
A semi truck driver is in custody, after he ran over someone on the Turner Turnpike, then kept driving, according to OHP. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, about three miles east of Bristow, troopers said. A trucker had parked his semi on the shoulder and gotten out,...
OHP investigating fatal accident on Turner Turnpike, part of turnpike closed
BRISTOW, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal accident on Turner Turnpike near mile marker 199 in Bristow, Okla. Around 3:20 p.m., the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) announced Turner Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane in the area due to the crash. OHP said the...
One man dead after boating accident in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after a boating accident in Pawnee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, two boats crashed into each other on Keystone Lake near Appalachia Bay, northeast of Mannford. A jet boat, driven by 52-year-old Garry...
1 Dead After Being Hit By Semi On Turner Turnpike, OHP Investigating
One person is dead after being hit on foot by a semi on the Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. A semi truck driver was pulled over on the side of the road and walking when he was by another semi, OHP said. The truck driver who hit...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Wagoner County takes the life of 63-year-old Inola woman
WAGONER, Okla. — On Sept. 28, at 12:24 p.m., 66-year-old Stephen Bryant was traveling southbound on South 220 Road, one mile south of 670 Road, on his 2012 Harley Davidson in Wagoner County. Euvah Bryant was riding with Stephen on his motorcycle as a passenger. Suddenly, the motorcycle lost...
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
Witness speaks out after attempting to help an ORU student who was killed in a car accident
TULSA, Okla. — Seth Glenn said Wednesday night’s accident at 71st and Yale was something he will never be able to forget. “It was horrible,” Glenn said. Though he wishes he could forget. “It was not a good sight,” he said. Tulsa Police said the person...
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer
One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot
Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport
Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
Police: One dead, another wounded in shooting at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said one person is dead following a shooting at McLain High School Friday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., TPD officers responded to McLain High School near 49th and N Peoria Ave for reports of a shooting. When TPD officers arrived, they found...
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
Thief steals road signs in Rogers County, creates dangerous intersections
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Officials in Rogers County tell FOX23 someone has continued to steal road signs from a rural intersection for months, and it’s putting drivers and children in danger. “We had four instances in July,” Rogers County Head of Sign Maintenance Lee Francis said. And...
Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
Man arrested for alleged murder at north Tulsa bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified and arrested Pascual Medrano in connection to a homicide that took place 41st and Pine on September 30. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Medrano was arrested just past 5 p.m later that...
School bus crashes into river with students on board
LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
