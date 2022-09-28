ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County

One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
97X

Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot

Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
KTUL

Man arrested for alleged murder at north Tulsa bar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified and arrested Pascual Medrano in connection to a homicide that took place 41st and Pine on September 30. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Medrano was arrested just past 5 p.m later that...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

School bus crashes into river with students on board

LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
