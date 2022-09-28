ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

FOX Carolina

2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for inmate who escaped Friday night in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped on Friday night. Deputies said the escape was reported at around 10:00 p.m. The suspect, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, was in jail on the following charges from Union...
UNION COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SLED investigating after Greenville deputies shoot armed man

Greenville County deputies shot and killed an armed man while serving a warrant Sept. 28 in Taylors, according to a statement from the State Law Enforcement Division. SLED is investigating the shooting at the request of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office per agency policy. At about 10 a.m. Sept. 28,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
City
Travelers Rest, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood apartment shooting, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — One person was killed and two people were injured Wednesday night in an Upstate shooting. According to a Facebook post by the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on Market Street. The two people who were injured were taken to...
GREENWOOD, SC
WRBL News 3

17-year-old charged with attempted murder in South Carolina

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested early Wednesday morning for attempted murder in Westminster. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged the teenager with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Deputies arrived at Roame Road to serve warrants at an address after […]
WESTMINSTER, SC

