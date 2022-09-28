Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting in South Carolina
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night.
FOX Carolina
2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for inmate who escaped Friday night in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped on Friday night. Deputies said the escape was reported at around 10:00 p.m. The suspect, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, was in jail on the following charges from Union...
The Post and Courier
SLED investigating after Greenville deputies shoot armed man
Greenville County deputies shot and killed an armed man while serving a warrant Sept. 28 in Taylors, according to a statement from the State Law Enforcement Division. SLED is investigating the shooting at the request of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office per agency policy. At about 10 a.m. Sept. 28,...
Man gets 25 years for deadly Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting
An Upstate man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2019 drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County.
Autopsy results released on suspect in Deputy involved shooting
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has now released the results of the autopsy on 34 year old Terrance Maurice Sligh, the suspect that was fatally shot during a run in with deputies Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff: ‘Justice served’ after man accused of killing Sgt. Jumper found guilty
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County’s Sheriff Hobart Lewis responded after a man, who was accused of killing a deputy, was found guilty in a trial. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a jury found Ray Kelly, a man accused of killing Sgt. Conley Jumper during a traffic stop in 2020, guilty of murder. The judge sentenced Kelly to life in prison.
Family of man fatally shot by Deputies asking for answers
The family of the man fatally shot by Greenville County Deputies earlier this week, is seeking answer’s after he was shot and killed on Wednesday.
Verdict: Man accused of killing Greenville County deputy guilty of murder, other charges
On the fourth day of the trial the jury found Kelly guilty of murder and and sentenced him to life in prison.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
Suspect killed in deputy involved shooting identified
The suspect that was fatally shot after an encounter with deputies in the Upstate Wednesday morning has now been identified. Terrance Maurice Sligh has been identified as the suspect, shot and killed by Greenville County Deputies.
Man accused of killing GCSO deputy found guilty
A man who is accused of causing Greenville County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Conley Jumper's death, was found guilty of murder along with 7 other charges Thursday.
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
WYFF4.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood apartment shooting, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — One person was killed and two people were injured Wednesday night in an Upstate shooting. According to a Facebook post by the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on Market Street. The two people who were injured were taken to...
Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take […]
Accidental shooting death results in Involuntary Manslaughter charge
An Upstate man has been arrested after investigators say, he accidentally shot and killed his friend. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in Greer, Friday night.
The Post and Courier
Trial of man charged with killing Greenville deputy on I-85 nears conclusion
GREENVILLE — The third day of the trial of a New York man accused of killing a Greenville County Sheriff's deputy along Interstate 85 centered on analysis of how the deadly crash unfolded. The most provocative question of the day: Did a deputy who crashed as he raced to...
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in South Carolina
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested early Wednesday morning for attempted murder in Westminster. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged the teenager with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Deputies arrived at Roame Road to serve warrants at an address after […]
my40.tv
Henderson County woman competent to stand trial for daughter's killing, judge rules
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter has been found competent to stand trial. Penny Hartle was indicted for first-degree murder following the stabbing death of her daughter, Caroline Cagle, in April 2021. At the time, Hartle’s boyfriend told deputies she...
Motorcyclist dead following crash in Greenville County
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Greenville County Wednesday evening. The two vehicle collision happened on North Poinsett Highway and Tubbs Mountain Road in Travelers Rest.
