Salt Lake City, UT

Pyramid

Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city

It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?

SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah's snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state's mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
Field & Stream

Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah

A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Lehi corn maze makes list of top 10 in the country

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert

The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Former migrant worker leads fight to eliminate all forms of prejudice at BYU

PROVO — As a little boy, BYU's new vice president of belonging crisscrossed the United States with his family, three generations of migrant workers harvesting America's fertile fields together. When it was time for Carl Hernandez to start school, his family settled in California's unfathomably fertile Central Valley. He...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube.  J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point.  “I could really have, […]
HOLLADAY, UT
963kklz.com

It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This

Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
deseret.com

The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!

The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
LAYTON, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Utah’s best Thanksgiving turkey – it’ll be sold out in just a few hours from now

Today’s the day folks. The moment a committed cadre of us have been nervously awaiting for months. A day that is rapidly becoming one of the most crucial days on the Utah food calendar. Today’s the big day – Beltex Meats have now opened up orders for their Thanksgiving turkeys. Hyperbole on my part you say? Nope. In 2021 Beltex’s birds sold out in less than 96 hours. In and out of existence like a quark under an electron microscope.

