Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot
Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
Make-A-Wish partners with Burt Brothers Tire & Service to grant amazing wishes
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Burt Brothers Tire and Service is partnering with Make-A-Wish Utah to grant a. wish. Now through October 31st, Burt Brothers is sharing the story of wish kid Thomas in stores and encouraging customers to support Make-A-Wish Utah. Thomas is a 6-year-old wish kid who...
Fall Feeling up North with Storms in Eastern and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek. Yesterday brought quite active skies to the northern half of the state with a few showers and storms down south. Today will see the best storm potential in eastern and southern Utah with only a slight chance for a few isolated showers in northern Utah as the cold front slowly moves south.
ABC4 NEWS AT 7 Utah Climate Week
THE 6TH ANNUAL CLIMATE WEEK IS HAPPENING THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND - IT'S A WAY TO HIGHLIGHT THE IMPACT CLIMATE CHANGE IS HAVING ON UTAH AND HOW UTAHNS CAN WORK TOGETHER TO ADDRESS THIS IMMENSE CHALLENGE. OVER 30 ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES ARE COLLABORATING IN OVER 20 EVENTS.
Fall temperatures settle into Northern Utah this weekend, Southern Utah will see more thunderstorms
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.
Hurricane Ian creating domino effect on travel
Free Bike 4 Kids gives new life to old bikes
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Do you have an old bike just collecting dust in the garage? A lot of people do. Now, there’s a Salt Lake City based organization called Free Bikes 4 Kids Utah that will take those old bikes off your hands, shine them up and give them a new home.
UTAH FILM FESTIVAL
HOW IS HURRICANE IAN AFFECTING UTAHNS?
Utahns volunteer in Florida as Ian causes widespread destruction
Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy
Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
Using these body-boosting infusions to unlock our strongest state of being
(Good Things Utah) True wellness will always begin with regular prevention — ensuring our bodies are functioning to their fullest so we can unlock the best versions of ourselves. And with advances in medicine these recent years, one of the most acclaimed forms of total body treatment is IV therapy. For those here in Utah, a premier practice called Modwella is making waves in the industry.
Windy with Wet Weather Potential as Cold Front Arrives
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After seeing moisture return to the Beehive State yesterday, we get more active weather today thanks to an approaching cold front. This will be the emphasis for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the state, mainly north of I-70, while there will only be a slight chance for showers in the southern half of the state. In northern Utah, daytime highs will ease down slightly compared to what we had on Wednesday with mainly upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, daytime highs will be slightly warmer compared to yesterday.
Important tips every driver should know to help reduce injuries on Utah roads
(Good Things Utah) Getting back into the swing of normal life can be hard after an auto accident — especially if an injury is involved. In the blink of an eye, a person’s health can change dramatically. Turning everyday routines that were once mundane into painful challenges. Helping...
Cuffing season is here, what it means and more…
Loni Harmon, a licensed therapist and dating counselor, joins us today to talk about cuffing season. What is it? When is it? It’s all in this segment and she includes why the idea of a cuffing season is a helpful dating strategy for Utah singles. If you enjoyed this segment, she is doing an in – person workshop, “Get out of your own way and date!” For more details check out her website and social media.
Final local concert of the season
Felicia Baca, Director of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, and Michael Marinos, from DadBod, joined us on the show to share about the closing show of the 35th Annual Twilight Concert Series. Marinos began by sharing a funny experience that happened to him- He got an ABC4 tattoo because...
Utah American Red Cross Gives Tips on Preparing Children in Disaster
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 Utah) – As National Preparedness Month comes to an end, The American Red Cross wants to make sure little ones are as prepared as adults are for a disaster. Disasters are stressful and scary to all of us. Take time to talk with your kids about preparing for common emergencies, how to stay safe and what to expect. Children encounter the same difficult experiences as adults during disasters. Having them help prepare the family for a disaster gives them responsibility, confidence, and a sense of control.
Living with depression or anxiety? Get lasting relief thanks to this advanced tech
(Good Things Utah) Recent data collected by nicerx.com indicated that of all the states in the U.S., we here in Utah come in as having the highest prevalence of mental health issues. Nearly 30% of Utahns are reported to have some form of mental illness, with the majority forgoing any sort of help.
Utah American Red Cross Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – September 15 to October 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month and the American Red Cross is celebrating by recognizing the many Hispanic employees, volunteers and donors who give their talent, time, and treasure to the Red Cross humanitarian mission. Initially observed as...
