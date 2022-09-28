Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry ItemsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks woman now living in Florida asking for help as she cares for animals at shelter after Ian
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, now living in Florida, has been staying at an animal shelter since Tuesday because of Ian. She's been caring for nearly 100 animals inside of a shelter in Cape Coral, Florida. "I can't think of anywhere else I would rather be than at...
WGAL
Crash under investigation in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
Police are investigating a crash in Manheim Township Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of Harclay Place and Roseville Road just after noon on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers say a car struck a untility pole in the 300 block of Roseville Road. Roseville Road in the area of the...
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: Pa. State Police looking for missing man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Drunken Man Assaults Officer At Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital: Police
A drunken man was arrested for assaulting a police officer while checking into Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, authorities said. Eric Oberly, 40, of Ephrata, was trying to get through the hospital's check-in process when he "squared off against an Ephrata police officer" on Friday, Sept. 20, local police said. Oberly...
Resident Pistol-Whipped In Berks County Armed Robbery: Police
A resident was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery in Berks County, authorities said. It all went down in a house on Hafer Road in Leesport around 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Central Berks Police Department. Two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts broke into the home, and pistol-whipped...
Man killed in Lehigh County plane crash identified as Easton, Pa. man
The man killed in a small plane crash earlier this week in Lehigh County has been identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanatogapost.com
No One Injured in Lower Salford Accident
LOWER SALFORD PA – A 34-year-old Horsham man was cited Friday (Sept. 30) by state police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia following an accident that occurred earlier on Interstate 476 in the vicinity of Clump Road. No one was reported injured. He was ticketed for failing to drive properly on roadways lined for traffic.
1,100 people without power in Lancaster after vehicle crash
UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., 13 affected customers remain, according to PPL. The outage is expected to be resolved by midnight. More than 1,100 people are without power in Lancaster County after a vehicle crashed into a pole earlier today. At around noon today, a vehicle crashed into a pole...
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Crime Alert Berks honors group's longtime supporters
READING, Pa. — Supporters of Crime Alert Berks County took time Thursday morning to honor those who help the Crime Stoppers group carry out its mission of getting bad guys off the streets. Crime Alert hosted its fifth awards breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The organization...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
‘My nephew deserves justice’: Family of slain Harrisburg teen seeks answers during vigil
The jingle of a Super Softee truck rang out near Boas Street on Thursday night, but the dozens of people assembled had little interest. Instead, they were gathering to honor 15-year-old Kymire McKinney, who was killed in a shooting on the 1900 block of Boas Street on Tuesday evening. So...
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report
A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
After a 15-year-old dies and another is beaten, who’s protecting Harrisburg’s children? | PennLive Editorial
Parents are scared in Harrisburg. Their children are scared. Many don’t want to go to school. And parents don’t know what to do to protect them. A 15-year-old child is dead – in what police say was a targeted killing last week. Another child was hospitalized after being beaten in a hallway of Harrisburg High School. And no one seems to be able to do anything to stop the violence.
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
Plane crash victim identified as Easton man
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple with Berks ties experiences Ian during family trip
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Power restoration is underway in Florida, including for one family with ties to Berks County, staying in Davenport. A Kutztown University grad traveled to Florida to visit family, and now he and his family are left in the dark. Dan Makauskas said he bought a one-way ticket to Florida.
Comments / 2