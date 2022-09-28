ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, PA

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOUND SAFE: Pa. State Police looking for missing man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
No One Injured in Lower Salford Accident

LOWER SALFORD PA – A 34-year-old Horsham man was cited Friday (Sept. 30) by state police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia following an accident that occurred earlier on Interstate 476 in the vicinity of Clump Road. No one was reported injured. He was ticketed for failing to drive properly on roadways lined for traffic.
HORSHAM, PA
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Crime Alert Berks honors group's longtime supporters

READING, Pa. — Supporters of Crime Alert Berks County took time Thursday morning to honor those who help the Crime Stoppers group carry out its mission of getting bad guys off the streets. Crime Alert hosted its fifth awards breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The organization...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
After a 15-year-old dies and another is beaten, who’s protecting Harrisburg’s children? | PennLive Editorial

Parents are scared in Harrisburg. Their children are scared. Many don’t want to go to school. And parents don’t know what to do to protect them. A 15-year-old child is dead – in what police say was a targeted killing last week. Another child was hospitalized after being beaten in a hallway of Harrisburg High School. And no one seems to be able to do anything to stop the violence.
HARRISBURG, PA
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Plane crash victim identified as Easton man

The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Couple with Berks ties experiences Ian during family trip

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Power restoration is underway in Florida, including for one family with ties to Berks County, staying in Davenport. A Kutztown University grad traveled to Florida to visit family, and now he and his family are left in the dark. Dan Makauskas said he bought a one-way ticket to Florida.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

