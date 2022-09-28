ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 29 News

Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

CPD releases ID of man who shot himself to death on Elliott Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the identity of the man who died September 15 of a self-inflicted gunshot while officers tried to apprehend him on Elliott Avenue. The Daily Progress reports 43-year old Robert Damon Hughes, Jr. was a Charlottesville High School grad working as a self-employed handyman.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton Man Gets 13 Years in Jail For a Shooting in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va – It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway Friday morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, by the afternoon, Brooks pleaded guilty to four...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating shooting on Anderson Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Anderson Street. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault, and when they arrived on the scene,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray

As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Louisa County deputies searching for missing woman

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a missing woman. She is identified as 53-year-old Tonya Yvonne Cooper. She is a Black woman, who is 5-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Man sentenced for role in 2017 Albemarle Co. murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the highest ranking members of the MS-13 will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a 2017 murder in Albemarle County. Andy Tovar ordered the stabbing of what was believed to be a rival gang member. At his direction, four members of his MS-13 clique stabbed the victim more than 140 times with a machete and knives before dumping his body in the Rivanna River.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC 29 News

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County. VSP announced Friday, September 30, that it was called out to a single-vehicle crash along Fredericks Hall Road around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and struck a tree.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Accidental Fire Damages Home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va – A space heater was responsible for a fire Friday that damaged a home in the Staunton area. According to a post on the Staunton Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials received the call shortly before noon and when crews arrived at the home on Churchville Avenue, they found a small fire in an enclosed porch area.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RICHMOND, VA

