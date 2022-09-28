Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
wina.com
CPD releases ID of man who shot himself to death on Elliott Avenue
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the identity of the man who died September 15 of a self-inflicted gunshot while officers tried to apprehend him on Elliott Avenue. The Daily Progress reports 43-year old Robert Damon Hughes, Jr. was a Charlottesville High School grad working as a self-employed handyman.
wsvaonline.com
Staunton Man Gets 13 Years in Jail For a Shooting in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va – It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway Friday morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, by the afternoon, Brooks pleaded guilty to four...
cbs19news
CPD investigating shooting on Anderson Street
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Anderson Street. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault, and when they arrived on the scene,...
theriver953.com
Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray
As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
Fugitive on the run, Ameilia County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Amelia County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a fugitive.
2 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured two others.
cbs19news
Louisa County deputies searching for missing woman
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a missing woman. She is identified as 53-year-old Tonya Yvonne Cooper. She is a Black woman, who is 5-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown...
NBC 29 News
Man sentenced for role in 2017 Albemarle Co. murder
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the highest ranking members of the MS-13 will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a 2017 murder in Albemarle County. Andy Tovar ordered the stabbing of what was believed to be a rival gang member. At his direction, four members of his MS-13 clique stabbed the victim more than 140 times with a machete and knives before dumping his body in the Rivanna River.
WSLS
Man wanted after robbing Lynchburg convenience store at gunpoint, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Lynchburg KWIK STOP at gunpoint on Tuesday night, according to Lynchburg Police. Around 11:50 p.m., police said they responded to 1905 Old Forest Rd. for a report of an armed robbery. Police said that the man went into...
Motorcyclist injured in crash after police chase on Interstate 64 in Henrico
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate an incident on Wednesday in which the operator of a motorcycle crashed in Henrico County as he was allegedly trying to get away from police.
NBC 29 News
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County. VSP announced Friday, September 30, that it was called out to a single-vehicle crash along Fredericks Hall Road around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and struck a tree.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
wsvaonline.com
Accidental Fire Damages Home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – A space heater was responsible for a fire Friday that damaged a home in the Staunton area. According to a post on the Staunton Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials received the call shortly before noon and when crews arrived at the home on Churchville Avenue, they found a small fire in an enclosed porch area.
Hanover doctors to pay $100k after writing potentially addictive morphine prescriptions
Two former Hanover doctors have agreed to pay $100,000 after allegedly writing morphine prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
cbs19news
Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
