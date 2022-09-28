ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Bristow Gets the Best of Dewey

Dewey football had a tough go of it at home against Bristow on Friday night. The Pirates beat the Doggers 58-6. It was similar to Dewey’s last game against Jay, a decent start defensively lost some momentum as Bristow scored most of its points in the last two and a half quarters.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Demolish US Grant

Bartlesville High football snapped its three-game losing skid in a blowout victory over US Grant at Custer Stadium on Friday night. Bruins topped the Generals 55-0. BHS scored early and often. Five touchdowns in the first quarter when Bartlesville’s starters were in took the doubt out of the game.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Copan - WCS on Radio Friday Night

A Washington County eight-man battle between Copan and Wesleyan Christian School will kick off Week No. 5 at Copan on Friday night, with special radio coverage on 99.1 FM - KPGM. The Hornets and Mustangs will hookup for the third straight year in a District contest – and both enter...
COPAN, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami, Okla. Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out

TULSA, Okla. – Friday evening the Miami Oklahoma Wardogs traveled to Tulsa to play at McLain High School where it is Homecoming there. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Nick Highsmith, Miami Schools Superintendent, states, “after last night’s incident, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in ANY school activity.” Tulsa Police Chief Franklin released an advisory alert...
MIAMI, OK
Dewey, OK
Bristow, OK
Inola, OK
Dewey, OK
Dewey, OK
Bristow, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Has Tough Task at Vinita

The Nowata Ironmen football team is coming off of the strange circumstance of last week’s forfeit win over Caney Valley - ultimately winning 15-0. Nowata is at .500, 2-2, on the season, with their toughest game to date on the schedule coming up this Friday when they head to Vinita to face the 4-0 Hornets.
NOWATA, OK
High School Football PRO

Muskogee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Putnam City West High School football team will have a game with Muskogee High School on September 30, 2022, 17:00:00.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

National Indian Taco Championship Oct. 1

The National Indian Taco Championships are back in Pawhuska this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Vendors, Music, Indian Dance, and of course Indian Tacos. All contestants sell their Indian Tacos to the public. The contestants price their Indian Tacos. You can pay $5...
PAWHUSKA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Green rush: Musician relocates to tulsa for business and love

Weed and a woman are at the heart of Los Angeles musician Jorel Decker’s recent move to Tulsa. The lure of Oklahoma’s accommodating cannabis laws and his engagement to Erin Danyelle, owner of Brookside’s Wildflower Market, made the decision to relocate an easy one for the founder and frontman of preeminent nu-metal band.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
CLEVELAND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
ozarksfn.com

Reclaiming the Family Ranch

COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
COUNCIL HILL, OK

