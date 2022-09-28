Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bristow Gets the Best of Dewey
Dewey football had a tough go of it at home against Bristow on Friday night. The Pirates beat the Doggers 58-6. It was similar to Dewey’s last game against Jay, a decent start defensively lost some momentum as Bristow scored most of its points in the last two and a half quarters.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Demolish US Grant
Bartlesville High football snapped its three-game losing skid in a blowout victory over US Grant at Custer Stadium on Friday night. Bruins topped the Generals 55-0. BHS scored early and often. Five touchdowns in the first quarter when Bartlesville’s starters were in took the doubt out of the game.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Copan - WCS on Radio Friday Night
A Washington County eight-man battle between Copan and Wesleyan Christian School will kick off Week No. 5 at Copan on Friday night, with special radio coverage on 99.1 FM - KPGM. The Hornets and Mustangs will hookup for the third straight year in a District contest – and both enter...
Miami, Okla. Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out
TULSA, Okla. – Friday evening the Miami Oklahoma Wardogs traveled to Tulsa to play at McLain High School where it is Homecoming there. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Nick Highsmith, Miami Schools Superintendent, states, “after last night’s incident, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in ANY school activity.” Tulsa Police Chief Franklin released an advisory alert...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Has Tough Task at Vinita
The Nowata Ironmen football team is coming off of the strange circumstance of last week’s forfeit win over Caney Valley - ultimately winning 15-0. Nowata is at .500, 2-2, on the season, with their toughest game to date on the schedule coming up this Friday when they head to Vinita to face the 4-0 Hornets.
Muskogee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
ORU soccer player killed in deadly south Tulsa crash
Officers say the victim was stopped at the stop light when another driver rear-ended them with their van.
KTUL
Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
KOCO
Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
bartlesvilleradio.com
National Indian Taco Championship Oct. 1
The National Indian Taco Championships are back in Pawhuska this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Vendors, Music, Indian Dance, and of course Indian Tacos. All contestants sell their Indian Tacos to the public. The contestants price their Indian Tacos. You can pay $5...
Oklahoma Warriors looking for volunteers, donors for Honor Flights
In just a few days, Oklahoma Warriors' Honor Flight is taking some of our nation’s heroes to the memorials dedicated to their service.
tulsapeople.com
Green rush: Musician relocates to tulsa for business and love
Weed and a woman are at the heart of Los Angeles musician Jorel Decker’s recent move to Tulsa. The lure of Oklahoma’s accommodating cannabis laws and his engagement to Erin Danyelle, owner of Brookside’s Wildflower Market, made the decision to relocate an easy one for the founder and frontman of preeminent nu-metal band.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
Roof collapses in a south Tulsa home in fire, TFD investigating
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home near South Yale Avenue and East 111th Street South had recently finished renovations. In the early evening on Sept. 29, a fire started upstairs. A friend of the homeowners called 911 and reported the fire. The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded and...
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
ozarksfn.com
Reclaiming the Family Ranch
COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
