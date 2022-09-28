ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking the Washington Commanders for granted heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup. During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he doesn't think the Commanders' late-game 24-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles is a good indicator of Washington's level of competitiveness. He also doesn't expect Carson Wentz to take another nine sacks this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Land Kyle Lowry In Major Trade Scenario

Building an NBA team is like piecing together a puzzle. Unless the pieces fit, you’re not going to get a complete picture. Sure, you could try to jam a piece in the wrong place. Show your friends. See how they respond when you say “it doesn’t look that bad, right?”. Of course, depending on who your friends are, they may already be judging you for your active interest in puzzle-building.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

High School Football Showdown on CW33: Fort Worth Dunbar vs. Western Hills

It’s a Fort Worth ISD showdown this week in Texas High School Football as Fort Worth Dunbar and Western Hills go head to head at the historic Farrington Field. While Dunbar looks to improve their record, Western Hills is on a mission to not allow anyone to deal them a district loss this season. VYPE DFW takes a dive into these two teams’ seasons and lays out just what fans can expect from this Thursday night game!
FORT WORTH, TX
Deadline

NFL & NFLPA Agree To Modify Concussion Protocols After Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Injury Plus Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant Involved In Medical Evaluation Fired

The National Football League (NFL) and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Although the investigation in that case remains ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA have acknowledged that “modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety.” “The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Utep#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Miners#Boise State#Division 1 Fbs
FOX Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it

Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
DALLAS, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy