KTVU FOX 2
Oakland school shooting prompts calls for change
OAKLAND, Calif. - In Oakland, people say to understand the violence hurting the community, you need to get out into the community. "We need more hands. We need more people of power to say let's step from behind this desk and say let me come to the problem," said James Baldwin, an East Oakland resident.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police chief promises extra officers on patrol after more gun violence Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says he is adding extra officers to patrol the city, following a week of gun violence capped by three additional shootings Friday that sent at least five people to the hospital. "This weekend you will see more OPD officers patrolling our streets....
KTVU FOX 2
1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland shooting: 2 people wounded near 39th Avenue
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting in the Laurel district on Friday afternoon. Two people were struck by gunfire in the area of 39th Avenue and Masterson Street shortly after 2:15 p.m., said the police department. One of the victims was treated by police and paramedics at...
KTVU FOX 2
Grants designed to ease unrelenting gun violence in Oakland
The gun violence in Oakland has received much attention this week after six adults were injured in a campus shooting on Wednesday. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama says community members want the city to pull together to find solutions to the problems. US Dept. of Justice recently announced gun reduction violence grants, but Oakland was not on the list for funding.
KTVU FOX 2
Classes canceled at Oakland school campus were 6 people wounded in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Classes were canceled Thursday at an East Oakland school camps where a mass shooting took place the day before, injuring six adults. Meanwhile, Oakland police officers were still looking for at least one shooter, though others may be involved, according to Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland school campus shooting was likely gang-related; 6 victims connected to school
OAKLAND, Calif. - All six people who were shot at an Oakland educational campus Wednesday were connected to the schools there, the city's police chief said, adding that the attack was most likely gang-related. Two of the victims are students, one is a counselor, one is a security guard and...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigating triple shooting, victims injured
Oakland Police Department is investigating a triple shooting on the 900 block of International Boulevard. The shooting happened Friday night. The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year
OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley-area crimes concern students, parents
BERKELEY, Calif. - A recent number of incidents at or near UC Berkeley, including an anti-Asian hate crime and aggravated assaults, has raised concern among students and parents. "I can't walk by myself at night," said sophomore Olivia Freidenreich, among several students who told KTVU they are at times worried...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland community forum follows mass shooting on school campus
This week's mass shooting on an Oakland school campus where six adults were injured, prompted a community forum and town hall where gun violence and public safety was discussed. Many suggested people need to listen to the needs of people living in Oakland's poorest neighborhoods.
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
KTVU FOX 2
State investigates hiring of 47 'unsuitable' Alameda County sheriff's deputies
OAKLAND, Calif. - A state agency has launched an inquiry into the employment of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were hired despite receiving unsuitable marks on their psychological exams, KTVU has learned. Meagan Poulos, spokeswoman for the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, said that POST consultants –...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose
San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
KTVU FOX 2
3 Alameda County sheriff's deputies return to job after getting 'suitable' on psych exam
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three of the 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were relieved of their law enforcement duties after getting unsatisfactory marks on their psychological exams have returned to duty because of a previous oversight of their files. On Thursday, Lt. Ray Kelly said that these three deputies had...
KTVU FOX 2
Youth ALIVE! wants to be part of the solution for Oakland's rampant gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - Violence from a school shooting that injured six adults in Oakland shocked parents on Wednesday. There has been a continuing string of gun violence in the city over the last two weeks, but the violence is once again touching a school community. One dedicated group from the...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
KTVU FOX 2
Community members voice concerns and call for change after Oakland school shooting
The shooting at an Oakland school campus has put a new spotlight on crime and greater scrutiny on candidates running for the school board and the mayoral seat. Community members shared their concerns with KTVU Thursday night outside a Families in Action mayoral and school board forum, as well as in the East Oakland neighborhoods where residents say there's great need to help lift children out of poverty and violence.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police released photos of a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year in hopes of finding the driver. Officers responded to a traffic collision at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway. Authorities learned...
