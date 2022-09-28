ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland school shooting prompts calls for change

OAKLAND, Calif. - In Oakland, people say to understand the violence hurting the community, you need to get out into the community. "We need more hands. We need more people of power to say let's step from behind this desk and say let me come to the problem," said James Baldwin, an East Oakland resident.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland shooting: 2 people wounded near 39th Avenue

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting in the Laurel district on Friday afternoon. Two people were struck by gunfire in the area of 39th Avenue and Masterson Street shortly after 2:15 p.m., said the police department. One of the victims was treated by police and paramedics at...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Grants designed to ease unrelenting gun violence in Oakland

The gun violence in Oakland has received much attention this week after six adults were injured in a campus shooting on Wednesday. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama says community members want the city to pull together to find solutions to the problems. US Dept. of Justice recently announced gun reduction violence grants, but Oakland was not on the list for funding.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year

OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

UC Berkeley-area crimes concern students, parents

BERKELEY, Calif. - A recent number of incidents at or near UC Berkeley, including an anti-Asian hate crime and aggravated assaults, has raised concern among students and parents. "I can't walk by myself at night," said sophomore Olivia Freidenreich, among several students who told KTVU they are at times worried...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland community forum follows mass shooting on school campus

This week's mass shooting on an Oakland school campus where six adults were injured, prompted a community forum and town hall where gun violence and public safety was discussed. Many suggested people need to listen to the needs of people living in Oakland's poorest neighborhoods.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Oakland Police#East Oakland#Guns#Violent Crime#King Estate#Baytech Charter School#Highland Hospital
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose

San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
LODI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Community members voice concerns and call for change after Oakland school shooting

The shooting at an Oakland school campus has put a new spotlight on crime and greater scrutiny on candidates running for the school board and the mayoral seat. Community members shared their concerns with KTVU Thursday night outside a Families in Action mayoral and school board forum, as well as in the East Oakland neighborhoods where residents say there's great need to help lift children out of poverty and violence.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy