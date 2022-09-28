Downtown Evanston is hosting the second annual Fall Fest on Sunday, October 9 from 12 – 5 p.m. The street fest will take place in the heart of downtown at Fountain Square. Downtown Evanston is expanding the event footprint on Sherman Avenue between Davis and Grove streets. There will be a mix of entertainment including live music by Georgia Rae Family Band, Daniel Jackson Band, and DJ Johnny Price, art activities for kids and adults, live t-shirt printing, and the Swing Set Drum Kit, an internationally traveled music activation created by local artist Dave Ford. Other kids activities include special guest Dinosaurs Wild featuring Winston the Baby T-Rex, a hoola hoop artist and Lucky Henna Designs.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO