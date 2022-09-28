ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Evanston to host annual Fall Fest on Oct. 9

Downtown Evanston is hosting the second annual Fall Fest on Sunday, October 9 from 12 – 5 p.m. The street fest will take place in the heart of downtown at Fountain Square. Downtown Evanston is expanding the event footprint on Sherman Avenue between Davis and Grove streets. There will be a mix of entertainment including live music by Georgia Rae Family Band, Daniel Jackson Band, and DJ Johnny Price, art activities for kids and adults, live t-shirt printing, and the Swing Set Drum Kit, an internationally traveled music activation created by local artist Dave Ford. Other kids activities include special guest Dinosaurs Wild featuring Winston the Baby T-Rex, a hoola hoop artist and Lucky Henna Designs.
City adopts new bird-friendly building design ordinance

Evanston skies will be safer for the approximately 280 species of resident and migratory birds that visit the city each year following the City Council’s adoption of a new Bird-Friendly Building Design ordinance. Approved unanimously on September 12, the ordinance establishes bird safe standards for new development projects and...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

Happy Friday morning, Evanston. Urban forest expert Cherie LeBlanc Fisher (center) leads a group through the Ladd Arboretum. Instead of just identifying trees, she taught how to measure their diameter and estimate their monetary value using the online National Tree Benefit Calculator. “Trees have a lot of social and environmental and economic benefits” in addition to aesthetic value, Fisher said. It was the first of four fall stewardship classes sponsored by the Evanston Ecology Center. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Letter to the editor: Supporting Margarita Inn is a mistake

Because of the Connections for the Homeless “hands off” approach towards substance abuse, I oppose their purchase of the Margarita Inn as a permanent shelter. Shelter guests who are “using” are a danger to themselves, their fellow guests, CFTH staff and the larger community. I would gladly support a well–managed, “clean and sober” facility.
Northwestern releases early design concepts for new Ryan Field

On Wednesday, Northwestern University rolled out via a 2,459-word news release its elaborate plans to rebuild and downsize the current Ryan Field. The rebuilding of the stadium was announced last year at about this time. The details are the culmination of the work Northwestern has been doing since. The release...
Letter to the editor: Is Evanston’s Climate Action Plan sustainable?

If your city had an ambitious, nationally recognized program to address climate change, how many people would you hire to get it implemented? And what if that program had a clear timeline that called for carbon neutrality and zero waste by 2050 to stave off the projected dire results of climate change? How many people would you hire … three? Five?
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 29: Evanston and Cook County rated ‘low’ risk

The State of Illinois announced Thursday, Sept. 29, it is launching a pilot program to analyze school wastewater for COVID-19. The project, which will also test for influenza A and B, is an expansion of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the University of Illinois’ Discovery Partners Institute. The project is assisted by Shield T3, a University of Illinois System spinoff.
Parking study recommends higher meter rates, fee increases

A new study of Evanston’s parking system recommends that officials consider raising their $2 per-hour off-street parking rate downtown and hike rates in other areas of the system too, generating revenue to bolster aging infrastructure. The study also addressed parking around Northwestern University’s Ryan Field during special events and...
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges

Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
Noise and trash bug Fifth Ward residents

Thursday’s virtual Fifth Ward meeting focused on two persistent complaints in the community: noise and trash. Residents said they are fed up with loudspeakers blasting music all hours of the night. Many expressed frustration that the police department is not more aggressively enforcing the city’s noise ordinance. The...
Candidate forum for 9th Congressional District race to be held Oct. 3

The League of Women Voters of Evanston announces a candidate forum for the U.S. Congressional District 9 race in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Candidates will meet virtually using Zoom. The public is invited to view the webinar forum...
Letter to the Editor: City’s hiring practices bypassed in police chief search

One account announcing the appointment of new Evanston Police Chief Shenita Stewart, who boasts strong local roots and has a vivacious personality, describes her as very highly qualified. One city administrator was even quoted as saying Stewart fulfills Evanston’s “core values.” Of course, I wish her only the very best.
